The second and final Kolkata Derby of the season will see East Bengal FC and ATK Mohun Bagan collide at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday. The Mariners will have a chance to confirm a top-four finish with a win. That is vital because it will hand ATK Mohun Bagan a home advantage in the initial playoff knockout round. On the other hand, the Torch Bearers can reclaim ninth place from Jamshedpur FC with a win. As their season inches closer to its end, East Bengal FC will be looking to finish on a high. Stephen Constantine's men have only lost one out of their last four ISL games and that loss came against Chennaiyin FC almost two weeks ago. (LIVE SCORE)

When will East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League match be played?

The East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League match will be played on Saturday, February 25.

Where will the East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League match be played?

The East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Sponsored by Vuukle

What time does the East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League match start?

The East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League match?

The East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League match?

The live streaming of the East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Featured Video Of The Day

Not A "Rule-breaker Or Trendsetter": Sania Mirza Opens Up Ahead Of Final Tennis Event