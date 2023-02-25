East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL, Live Updates: East Bengal have never beaten ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL). The second and final Kolkata Derby of the season will see East Bengal FC and ATK Mohun Bagan collide at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday. The Mariners will have a chance to confirm a top-four finish with a win. That is vital because it will hand ATK Mohun Bagan a home advantage in the initial playoff knockout round. On the other hand, the Torch Bearers can reclaim ninth place from Jamshedpur FC with a win. As their season inches closer to its end, East Bengal FC will be looking to finish on a high. (LIVE SCORE)

Here are the LIVE Updates of the East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League match straight from Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle February 25 2023 19:36 (IST) East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: MB Start Strong! A solid start for Mohun Bagan as they are targeting the two wings brilliantly. The first chance falls to Ashique Kuruniyan who hits it straight to the goalkeeper. EB 0-0 ATKMB A solid start for Mohun Bagan as they are targeting the two wings brilliantly. The first chance falls to Ashique Kuruniyan who hits it straight to the goalkeeper. EB 0-0 ATKMB Share Link

February 25 2023 19:29 (IST) East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: Head To Head Record! East Bengal will be desperate to change a certain record against ATK Mohun Bagan. While the rivalry between the two sides is very old, EB has never won this match in ISL. East Bengal will be desperate to change a certain record against ATK Mohun Bagan. While the rivalry between the two sides is very old, EB has never won this match in ISL. Share Link

February 25 2023 19:26 (IST) East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: Historic Event! This is an ancient rivalry between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan with the two teams facing each other on multiple occasions in the last century. However, both the sides have failed to produce great performances in this year's Indian Super League. This is an ancient rivalry between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan with the two teams facing each other on multiple occasions in the last century. However, both the sides have failed to produce great performances in this year's Indian Super League. Share Link

February 25 2023 19:21 (IST) East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: EB Playing XI! We have an unchanged XI for today’s #KolkataDerby. #JoyEastBengal #আমাগোমশাল #EBFCATKMB #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/XVsL404Z7U — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) February 25, 2023 Share Link

February 25 2023 19:09 (IST) East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: MB Playing XI! This is how we line up for the big game. Come on, Mariners #ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/5I8UNRk3Vt — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) February 25, 2023 Share Link

February 25 2023 19:03 (IST) East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: Kolkata Derby Time! Hello and welcome to the coverage of the much-anticipated Indian Super League (ISL) clash between traditional rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in Kolkata. Hello and welcome to the coverage of the much-anticipated Indian Super League (ISL) clash between traditional rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in Kolkata. Share Link

Featured Video Of The Day

India Vs Australia: Pujara's 100th Test