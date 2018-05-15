 
Indian Premier League 2018

'Yes My Love, We Arrived Today': Virat Kohli Responds To Anushka Sharma's Adorable Message

Updated: 15 May 2018 11:45 IST

Anushka Sharma had posted a special message for her husband and after RCB's win over KXIP, Virat Kohli came up with the perfect response.

Virat Kohli responded to Anushka Sharma's adorable tweet with the perfect reply. © BCCI/Twitter

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lived to fight another day as their win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) ensured that the team remained in contention for a playoff spot. RCB's 10-wicket win over KXIP not only took their tally of 10 points to 10 but also gave a massive boost to the team's net run-rate, which could prove to be crucial in the race for the playoffs. Before the start of the match, Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma has posted a picture of herself wearing a t-shirt with husband Kohli's name, and following RCB's win, Kohli had the perfect reply for the Bollywood actress.

Anushka Sharma has been a regular at most of RCB's matches in IPL 2018 but could not be present as RCB faced Punjab in a do-or-die match at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday night.

According to reports, Anushka Sharma is currently in United States shooting for her film 'Zero', which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

But the actress left no stones unturned to boost the morale of the team, posting regular messages on Instagram stories as Virat Kohli and team ran riot in Indore.

The KXIP vs RCB match was touted to be a fascinating contest between two strong batting line-ups, a run fest but ended up being a damp squid as Punjab completely failed to show up for the tie.

Put into bat, KL Rahul and Chris Gayle got Punjab off to a good start but following Rahul's departure chaos ensued as the hosts lost their next nine wickets for 52 runs. KXIP were bowled out for a paltry 88 with Umesh Yadav picking up three wickets.

Kohli (48) and Parthiv Patel (40) ensured there were no jitters in RCB's chase as they reached the target in 8.1 overs.

The emphatic win helped RCB improve their net run-rate, KXIP are in fifth place with 12 points after crashing to their third successive defeat.

