IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Receives Special Message From Wife Anushka Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli faces a stern test against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Monday. Kohli's wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma posted a special message for RCB ahead of their must-win match against Punjab in Indore. Anushka was seen donning a t-shirt with husband Kohli's name and jersey number. She shared the image on her Instagram account and captioned it "Come on boys".

RCB got their IPL campaign back on track after a comfortable five-wicket win against Delhi Daredevils in their last match. Punjab, on the other hand, have suffered consecutive defeats at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite losses, KXIP are in the top half of the league with 12 points while RCB are still languishing at the second last place in the table. However in IPL, strange things have happened at the business end of the tournament and RCB, under Kohli, are likely to put a lot of pressure on the slipping KXIP.

While Kohli and AB de Villiers anchored an easy chase against Daredevils with stylish half-centuries, KXIP bowlers were under the pump, being taken to the cleaners by Sunil Narine and Dinesh Karthik as KKR scored a mammoth 245 in the last game.

Both the teams are overly dependent on their batting with Kohli and De Villiers holding the fort for the RCB while Preity Zinta co-owned outfit looks up to KL Rahul (537 runs) and Chris Gayle (332 runs) for inspirational performances. Such has been the gulf in performance between skipper Kohli and other batsmen in the team, despite blowing 'hot and cold' throughout the season, he is team's top scorer by a distance with 466 runs from 11 games.