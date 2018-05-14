 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Calls RCB's Win Against KXIP As 'Perfect'

Updated: 14 May 2018 23:28 IST

Virat Kohli led from the front as Royal Challengers Bangalore produced an all-round performance to outclass Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in Indore

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a convincing 10-wicket win against KXIP. © BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) kept their playoff hopes alive after producing a dominant performance to outclass Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 10 wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match on Monday night. Winning the toss, RCB elected to field and the rest was history as RCB bowlers went through the famed KXIP batting line-up. KXIP were going fine on 36/0 before getting bowled out for a paltry 88 runs in only 15.1 overs. In reply, Kohli led from the front as he remained unbeaten on 48 and helped his team overhaul the total in just 8.1 overs. Terming RCB's convincing win against KXIP, Kohli said that it was a perfect game for them.

"Now we just got to win our two games left, run rate is quite good. Couldn't have asked for a more clinical performance. No negatives to point out today. Perfect game for us," said Kohli in a post-match conference.

Umesh Yadav, who finished with the figures of 3/23 in his stipulated four overs, received praise from the RCB captain.

"Kings XI thought that we would be intimidated by their openers on this small field but the way our bowlers started and took the batsmen out, they knew that they couldn't make any mistakes. Umesh was brilliant, taking those two big wickets in the same over. We kept picking wickets throughout and that was crucial," Kohli quipped.

Talking about how RCB will view their upcoming matches, Kohli said, "We are in the nothing-to-lose zone and it will work well for us. Other teams will be wary of a team with such mindset. We aren't going to get too ahead of ourselves. The last game will be interesting if we can get the next one. We still got three days till the next game, we just want to enjoy the break till then."

RCB host SunRisers Hyderabad on May 17 while Punjab face Mumbai Indians on May 16 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket Virat Kohli
Highlights
  • This is Royal Challengers Bangalore's third 10-wicket win in IPL
  • Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 48
  • RCB host SunRisers Hyderabad on May 17
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Calls RCB
