IPL 2018: Fan Girl Proposes MS Dhoni During Live Match

Mahendra Singh Dhoni arguably has the biggest fan base among all the cricketers in Indian Premier League 2018 . The CSK captain couldn't contribute much with the bat against Rajasthan Royals but the former India captain was the centre of attraction for all the fans at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. During the match against Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals, a female fan was seen holding a placard in which she proposed Dhoni .

International Cricket Council (ICC) captured the moment and posted on their Twitter handle.

This was not the only incident when Dhoni hogged the limelight.

When Dhoni came out to bat after Suresh Raina's wicket, a fan breached the security barrier and entered the field to touch his feet. He also got the opportunity to chat with the former India skipper and it seemed Dhoni said something to him which touched his heart.

Dhoni was retained for Rs 15 crore while Raina and Jadeja were kept for Rs 11 crore and Rs 7 crore, respectively by CSK for IPL 2018.

Dhoni was the man at the helm of affairs when CSK were IPL champions in subsequent seasons in 2010 and 2011. The Champions League 2010 also saw Dhoni lead CSK to the title.

His record speaks for itself as he has been a phenomenal presence in the Indian scheme of things as well, winning the 2007 World Twenty 20 and the 2011 World Cup for India.

Dhoni began his IPL career with CSK in the very first edition of the tournament in 2008.