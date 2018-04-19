 
IPL 2018: Dinesh Karthik Does An MS Dhoni, Stuns Ajinkya Rahane

Updated: 19 April 2018 11:11 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik led by example in Kolkata Knight Riders' seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday.

Dinesh Karthik's brilliant stumping left Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane bemused. © BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik led by example in his team's seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday. Apart from his match-winning 42-run unbeaten knock, it was his brilliant stumping which stunned everyone and left Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane bemused. The incident happened in seventh over of Rajasthan Royals innings when Rahane walked down the track to play Nitish Rana. Rahane tried to play a flick shot but missed it completely and the ball went off the pads.

An attentive Karthik took his one glove off, pounced on the ball and back-flicked it onto the stumps to send give KKR first success. Rahane was too far down the track and before he could turn and come back in, Karthik had already done the job for his team.

After restricting Rajasthan Royals to 160/8, the two-time champions, who also won against Delhi Daredevils by 71 runs in their last game, rode on Robin Uthappa's 36-ball 48 to set up the chase and eventually won with seven balls to spare posting 163 for 3 in 18.5 overs.

Skipper Karthik (42 not out) and Rana (35 not out) combined for an unbroken 61-run partnership for the fourth wicket to ease past the line.

Karthik hit a six off Ben Laughlin to secure the win in style.

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Ajinkya Rahane Dinesh Karthik Nitish Rana Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
