IPL Live Score, Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chahal's Twin Strikes Rattle DD Early vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore need a win desperately and Virat Kohli's team will have the perfect opportunity to do when they face bottom-placed and already eliminated Delhi Daredevils in an IPL 2018 encounter at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday night. A win for RCB will help them stay in playoff contention, however, Delhi will be solely playing for pride and could end up being the party-poopers for RCB. Despite Delhi's last place in IPL 2018, a win will not come easy for RCB. Delhi Daredevils have actually been quite impressive under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer but some rotten luck juxtaposed with poor fielding at crucial junctures have cost them, dear. ( Play Fantasy Cricket & Win Lakhs everyday! )

RCB, who have just three wins from 10 games, have to win their remaining four games to have any chance of making the playoffs. Given their ordinary run so far in the IPL 2018, RCB don't evoke much hope. Skipper Kohli didn't mince any words following his team's loss to SunRisers Hyderabad in their previous match. Kohli slammed the team for not being good enough on the day and said that they didn't deserve to win the match. Kohli, the team's leading run-scorer with 396 runs at 49.50, was understandably upset after RCB were unable to chase down a modest 147. The batsmen had also let them down against Chennai Super Kings in the previous game, managing just 127. The team has always relied heavily on Kohli and AB de Villiers but it is high time the likes of Mandeep Singh, Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum deliver. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2018 Live updates of Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match, straight from Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

20:06 IST: WICKET! Jason Roy b Chahal 12(9)

20:03 IST: WICKET! Prithvi Shaw b Chahal 2(4)

20:00 IST: Prithvi Shaw and Jason Roy are at the crease. Chahal will open the attack

RCB (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Sarfaraz Khan, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal​

Delhi Daredevils (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Jason Roy, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Abhishek Sharma, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Junior Dala, Trent Boult

19:30 IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and opt to bowl

All-rounder Washington Sundar has been disappointing so far, taking just four wickets in seven games at an average of 48 and economy rate of 9.60. With the bat too, he has done anything of note. RCB have done alright with the ball in the last few matches and they would be hoping to maintain that at the high-scoring Kotla. Pacers Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj have impressed in parts. Kohli looked relaxed ahead of the must-win game as he went out for dinner with teammates in his home city. Delhi are already down and out after losing to SunRisers, confirming their early exit from the competition. Even a special effort from Rishabh Pant was not enough for the hosts as Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Kane Williamson produced the goods for SRH. Delhi's bowling coach James Hopes and captain Shreyas Iyer insisted that there is a lot to play for. There is a possibility that Delhi management might give an opportunity to Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and South African pacer Junior Dala, both of whom are yet to get a game.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.