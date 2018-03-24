 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Corey Anderson Replaces Nathan Coulter-Nile In Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad

Updated: 24 March 2018 16:20 IST

The Virat Kohli-led team will begin their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 8.

IPL 2018: Corey Anderson Replaces Nathan Coulter-Nile In Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad
Corey Anderson has been a part of Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils set-up in the past. © Twitter

New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson will replace injured pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad, the IPL Technical Committee confirmed on Saturday. Coulter-Nile has been ruled out of the 11th edition of the T20 tournament owing to an injury. In accordance with the Player Regulations, the Royal Challengers Bangalore were allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP), and the Bangalore-based franchise subsequently picked Anderson for his base price of INR 2 Crore.

The Bangalore outfit also issued a statement confirming the news. "Nathan Coulter-Nile is still recovering from a sustained injury and has been prescribed ample rest. He is a player of tremendous talent and owing to his treatment however, he won't be able to play during IPL season 11. His absence will be felt greatly both in the team and on ground. Team RCB wishes Nathan a heartfelt speedy recovery and an early come back," Daniel Vettori, RCB head coach, said through the release.

"Replacing him in the squad is the explosive Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson. Corey plays a bold game and has incredible potential. We all welcome him to the RCB squad," Vettori added.

Anderson, who has been a part of Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils set-up in the past, went unsold in the 2018 auctions, while Coulter-Nile, who played a key role for Kolkata Knight Riders last year with 15 wickets from eight games, was picked up for INR 2.2 crore.

Earlier, New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan was selected by the Mumbai Indians as a replacement for Australian left-arm paceman Jason Behrendorff, who has been ruled out due to a back problem.

The Virat Kohli-led team will begin their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 8.

RCB's updated squad

Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Colin De Grandhomme, M Ashwin, Parthiv Patel (wk), Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Joshi

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Nathan Coulter-Nile Corey Anderson Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Nathan Coulter-Nile has been ruled out of IPL 2018
  • RCB picked Corey Anderson for his base price of INR 2 Crore
  • Coulter-Nile is recovering from an injury and has been prescribed rest
Related Articles
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: All-Round England Seal Semis Spot With Thumping Win Over New Zealand
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: All-Round England Seal Semis Spot With Thumping Win Over New Zealand
Champions Trophy 2017: Top All-Rounders To Watch Out For
Champions Trophy 2017: Top All-Rounders To Watch Out For
IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils End Losing Streak, Stun Sunrisers Hyderabad By 6 Wickets
IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils End Losing Streak, Stun Sunrisers Hyderabad By 6 Wickets
Anderson absence overshadows England-Windies finale
Anderson absence overshadows England-Windies finale
Bresnan was my MoM, says cheeky Anderson
Bresnan was my MoM, says cheeky Anderson
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.