India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

England Woman Cricketer Danielle Wyatt Teases Yuzvendra Chahal, Says "Think You're Smaller Than Me"

Updated: 17 December 2019 12:00 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal posted a picture from his photo shoot with India teammate Kuldeep Yadav but was trolled by England woman cricketer Danielle Wyatt on Instagram.

Yuzvendra Chahal didn't feature in the playing XI for the 1st ODI against the West Indies. © Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal received a funny remark on his height from England woman cricketer Danielle Wyatt after he shared a picture from his photo shoot with India teammate Kuldeep Yadav on Instagram. The 29-year-old leg-spinner had shared the photograph before India's first One-day International against the West Indies in Chennai, where they suffered an eight-wicket loss. "Making headshots look fun here in Chennai," Yuzvendra Chahal captioned the picture on Instagram. Making fun of Yuzvendra Chahal's height, Danielle Wyatt commented "I think you're smaller than me" along with a laughing emoji.

Photo Credit: Instagram

While Yuzvendra Chahal didn't feature in the playing XI, Kuldeep Yadav remained wicketless and conceded 45 runs in his 10-over spell at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

India rode on half-centuries by Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer to score 287 for eight in 50 overs after being asked to bat.

However, blowers failed to defend the total as Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer smashed centuries to help the West Indies chase down the target with 13 balls to spare.

With the eight-wicket victory, the West Indies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"We thought six bowling options would be enough. I don't think pitch changed drastically, they batted brilliantly. The spinners were getting help but they put pressure on our spinners brilliantly. Hetmyer's innings was outstanding," India captain Virat Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"This ton means a lot to me. The last one I had was at the start of the year and this one came at the end of the year. It is always nice to have a smile on the face after the victory. It's a good feeling because the last time, I got a hundred in India, we lost the game," Hetmyer said after the match.

The second ODI will be played in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

