West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams settled the score with Virat Kohli by changing his celebration after dismissing the Indian captain in the second T20 International of the three-match series in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Kesrick Williams' signature "notebook" celebration was mimicked by Virat Kohli after being hit for a six in the first T20I in Hyderabad on Friday. In Thiruvananthapuram, Kesrick Williams avenged his humiliation by dismissing Virat Kohli for 19 in the 14th over and instead of celebrating it a with a virtual "notebook", he put his index finger on his lips and sent Twitter into a frenzy.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a picture of Williams' celebration after Kohli's wicket in the second T20I. Fans flooded the post, with some praising the West Indies bowler for "smart celebration" while other cautioning him to not tease Kohli again as he will come back stronger in the third T20I in Mumbai.

A smart celebration from Kesrick Williams?

#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/ebnbVNBJEB — Rajesh kumar meena (@IamRajanThuniya) December 8, 2019

2017: Kesrick Williams gives a send off to Virat Kohli with a 'tick in the notebook' celebration



2019: Kohli smacks Williams all round the park & did the same



8th Dec 2019 : Kesrick Williams silences the crowd

This rivalry is heating up #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/1qrQBA3zoe — hamzakaleem (@hamzakaleem5) December 8, 2019

He is silencing himself not crowed.he understood not to sledge this guy.should keep maouth closed — suraj mhaishale (@surajthesrk879) December 8, 2019

That's Why Playing With Caribbeans Are Always Special

Loved It And Also Waiting To See Virat's Next Reaction #INDvsWI — Raveena Aggarwaal (@RaveenaAgarwaal) December 8, 2019

Muted celebration he knows very well that he will definitely managed this next match pic.twitter.com/t7Vpa8Zb4B — Raj Mrityunjay (@Rajromantic1) December 8, 2019

Finally K Williams UnderStood not to Sledge Or Celebrate Like the Way He Do ( NoteBook Celebration ) Against The Legend & King #ViratKohli Cozz The Answer Which Kohli Gave In Last Match, Williams Will Remember that For the Rest oF His LiFe #INDvsWI — Mani (@ManiTweets14) December 8, 2019

Pakka Virat has made a note of it. Wait for the time he will give it back ! — Aparna (@AppeFizzz) December 8, 2019

Williams took two wickets as the West Indies restricted India to 170/7 after opting to bowl. The visitors then rode on an unbeaten half-century by Lendl Simmons to beat India by eight wickets and level the three-match series 1-1.

In the first T20I, which India won by six wickets, Kohli imitated Williams's "notebook" celebration after hitting him for a six.

It was being believed that Kohli had copied Williams' CPL send-off to Chadwick Walton but the man of the match made it clear that it was more of a revenge.

"It's not the CPL (about Williams' celebration), it happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out. So I thought I'll tick a few in the notebook as well, but all good. There were a few words, but smiles at the end. That's what you want to see. Good competitive cricket but in the end shake hands and give a hi-fi. That's what cricket is all about. Play it hard but have respect for opponents," Kohli said in the post-match conference.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 94 and put on a key 100-run second-wicket stand with KL Rahul, who made 62, as the hosts reached their target of 208 in 18.4 overs.