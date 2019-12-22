Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.0 overs, West Indies are 44/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Comes over the wicket again and bowls a bouncer around middle and leg, Evin does not play at it and ducks under it yet again.
9.4 overs (0 Run) BOUNCER! Shami dishes one around the leg stump line, Lewis ducks under it.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Shami comes around the wicket and bowls a back of a length ball on middle, Lewis stands tall and blocks it back to the bowler.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Lewis pushes it to mid off and shouts wait to his partner.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Hope guides it to third man for a single.
Mohammed Shami comes back on.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Dropped but what an effort! Saini almost had his first scalp in ODI. Good length ball outside off, Lewis looks to cut it and he connects extremely well. It looks like the ball will race away to the fence but Jadeja, one of the best fielder in the world is standing at point. He dives to his left and gets both his hands to it but the ball pops out of his hand as he in the air. Though it will go down as a drop, full marks has to be given for the efforts. Saves a certain boundary nonetheless.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Stifled appeal but the umpire says nothing. On the pads, Lewis looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the pad. There is a slight appeal from the bowler but the umpire is unmoved. The pitching looked the problem and it was as Ball Tracker later on shows that it was indeed pitching outside off.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Lewis would have been in trouble. Good length ball around off, Hope taps it to the side of the pitch on the off side. The batters go for a quick single. Saini charges towards the ball and tries to hit the stump with a pick up and throw but he misses as he was trying to hit it with his left.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Full outside off, Shai looks to drive but the ball comes off the inner half of his bat. Hope fakes like he is going to take a run. Kohli gets to the ball and scores a direct hit at the keeper's end. Hope was not going anywhere but that is a warning not to even try from the Indian skipper.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps. Middle and off, Hope glances it to wide mid on.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Hope taps it towards point and calls a loud no to his partner. Saini is bowling with very good pace here. This ball was bowled at 144.9 kph.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Another bouncer. It is a high one but the umpire is happy. Lewis sits under it and lets it go to the keeper. Pant does really well to stop that.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball around off, Hope pulls it deep square leg for one.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gorgeous! No need to try and stop that because that had boundary written all over it. Fuller around off, Hope gets on his front foot and plays a textbook cover drive for a boundary.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Good running. Good length ball on off, Lewis defends it but the bat turns in his hand. The ball goes towards cover and they take a quick single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Now the ball rises. Short around off, Hope pulls it to deep square leg and gets a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) This one stays low. Length delivery outside off, Hope looks to pull but the ball keeps low and beats Hope.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Not an ideal start for Shardul from the other end. Sprays one down the leg side. Hope looks to flick but misses. There is a hopeful shout but there is nothing from the umpire. He just signals it as wide.
Shardul Thakur has a change of ends.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Saini goes short to end the over. It is around the body, Lewis ducks under it. 8 runs off Navdeep's first over in ODIs.
6.5 overs (0 Run) A real fiery delivery this. On the stumps and bowled at over 148 kph. Lewis gets behind it and defends it.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WOW! Beautiful shot. Nobody moved. Good length ball around off, Lewis gets on top of the bounce and thrashes it through covers for a boundary.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Once again a length delivery outside off, Lewis does not disturb that.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Quickly learns from his mistake and pulls his length back around off. The ball goes away with the angle and Lewis does not go chasing after it.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not a welcome Saini would have looked for in his ODI debut. A loose delivery to begin with. Overpitched on off, Lewis gets on his front foot and creams his drive straight down the ground through mid off for a boundary.
Debutant Navdeep Saini is on now.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) Uppish but safe. Full on off, Hope plays a good looking flick over mid-wicket away from the fielder in the deep and gets a couple as Kedar Jadhav in the deep cleans it up.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball around the leg side but over the body. Hope ducks under it.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, Hope defends it towards point and then looks for a run but he is quick to tell his partner to wait. Good call as there was never a run there.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Ohh! Good bowling from Shami. Quick and makes it jag back in. Hope looks to play it on the off side but he is a bit slow and late so the ball takes the inside edge onto the pads.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Nicely played. Full around off, Lewis squeezes it towards extra cover and rotates the strike.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller outside off, Hope pushes it wide of the diving fielder at cover and gets a single.