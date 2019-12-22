Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 49.3 overs, West Indies are 312/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
49.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX.
49.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is out of here. Fuller on off, Pollard makes room and smashes it over the long off fence for a maximum. The fans are requested to wear helmets because the ball is flying here.
49.1 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, Holder squeezes it towards mid off for one.
Mohammed Shami will bowl the last over.
48.6 overs (0 Run) Much better. Wide yorker outside off, Pollard looks to hit it but misses.
48.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Full toss and this out of here. It is on the stumps, Pollard clears his front leg and smashes it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Ohh! Direct Hit and he was gone. Forget that had Kuldeep given it to Saini then too he would have been gone. Good length ball on off, Holder hits it to the left of cover and takes off for a quick, suicidal single. Kuldeep gets to the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end as Holder is well short. Saini tracking back tries to collect the ball but he misses and his hands disturb the stumps.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, KP strokes it through covers for one.
48.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty for Kieron Polard. His first fiufty in ODIs after a long, long time. He has been in and out of the ODI squad but now he is in as a leader and he has played a captain's knock here. Back of a length around off, Pollard crunches his punch through covers to get to his milestone.
48.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant batting! Full delivery on middle, Pollard hammers it away nicely towards the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
Navdeep Saini is back on.
47.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Holder is off the mark straightaway. Short around off, Holder looks to pull but gets a top edge which goes over the keepers head. It bounces inside the ropes and goes to the fence.
Jason Holder makes his way out to the middle.
47.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Pooran won't get to his ton but this has been a brilliant innings. He has added the much needed impetus to the innings but he won't be able to finish the innings off. Big wicket for India as this might just reduce the target by a few runs. Full outside off, Shardul smartly takes the pace off the ball. Nicholas looks to clear the cover fence but he cannot get behind it. The ball lobs high in the air. Jadeja comes running in from the deep and takes a simple catch. End of a mammoth 135-run stand. Highest for the 5th wicket for West Indies against India.
47.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Whacked away! Short ball on off, Pooran pulls it over the square leg fence for a maximum. Moves to 89 with that.
47.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller, attempted off cutter around the leg. Pooran looks to clear his front leg and go over the on side in calypso style. The ball hits his inner thighs and goes behind Pant who is wrong footed. They take a couple as the fielder cleans it before the ropes.
47.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is superb batting from Nicholas Pooran. He is playing to the field. Full outside off, Pooran clears his front foot and creams it through point for a boundary.
47.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shardul misses his line and sprays one down the leg side. Pooran looks to flick but misses. Wided by the umpire.
47.1 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! This is a very tough chance and credit him for the efforts here. Full outside off, Pooran throws his bat at it, looking to go over. The ball takes the outside edge and goes to the left of the keeper. Pant dives and stretches to the fullest. He gets his hand to it but cannot hold onto it. The ball goes to the third man fence for a boundary.
Shardul Thakur returns for his last over.
46.6 overs (1 Run) This time gets past the fielder at cover and gets a single to end the over.
46.5 overs (0 Run) Dot ball. India need more of these. Fuller on off, Pooran hits it straight to cover.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, Kieron can just hit to long on for a run. They need another maximum or a boundary in this over.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, Pooran nudges it towards sweeper cover for one.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Very full around off, Pollard digs it towards mid off for a run. This is the record fifth wicket stand for West Indies against India.
46.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is just Pollard power. Bouncer outside off, Kieron drags it from there and hits it all the way over the square leg fence for a maximum.
Shami is back!
45.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Pollard whips it to the leg side and will keep strike for the next over.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Just short! Pooran is lucky here! Saini bowls a full toss on middle, Pooran looks to heave it away but the bat twists in his hand and the ball goes towards KL Rahul at deep mid-wicket. Rahul comes forward, dives but it falls short. A single taken.
45.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Saini is crumbling under pressure here! Short ball around off, Pooran hops and pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for another boundary. 12 runs have come from the over already.
45.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Pooran misses out this time! Short ball outside off, Nicholas looks to pull it but misses it.
45.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one! This though is thrashed with some power! Short ball on middle, Pooran pulls it with disdain towards the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary. 100-run stand is also up between the two.
45.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to welcome the bowler! Saini starts with a full delivery on off, Pooran hammers it past the bowler and into the fence for a boundary.