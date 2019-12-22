A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 41.2 overs, West Indies are 205/4. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
41.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Live Score
41.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Pooran defends it back to the bowler.
Navdeep Saini is back on. He has been the pick of the bowlers so far. Can he add more to his tally?
40.6 overs (1 Run) Drag down from Kuldeep. He is happy to get away with that as Pooran punches it to long on. 7 runs off the first over of the final Powerplay.
40.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the edge but West Indies won't mind. Short and quicker around off. Pooran looks to cut but it goes off the edge towards the third man fence. 200 comes up with that.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Gives this air and bowls it short. Pooran punches it towards cover.
40.3 overs (1 Run) This one keeps low. It's around off and spinning away. Pollard can just squeeze it to the off side for one. Smart bowling this.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Wrong 'un around the pads. Pollard defends it. Yes he plays a proper front foot defense to it.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around the pads, Pooran just nudges it to wide long on and gives the strike to Pollard. Smart batting this from Nico.