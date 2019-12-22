A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.1 overs, India, chasing a target of 316, are 243/5. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
39.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Kohli pushes it to third man for another single.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Jadeja works it to the deep square leg region for a single.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Good length on middle, Kohli tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
39.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Jadeja guides this through point and takes a single.
39.2 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, Kohli guides it to third man and picks up a single.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Kohli drives it to cover for nothing.
38.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jadeja is off the mark but not in the most convincing manner. Back of a length ball on the body, Jadeja looks to play it but then decides to leave it. The ball hits the inner half of his bat and goes fine down the leg side for a boundary.
Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in. He needs to play a supporting role to Kohli. Can he do it?
38.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bowled! What a delivery! Wow! Kedar can do nothing about it. A left arm bowler making the ball come back in to the right hander is always difficult to deal with. Pacy, full and inswinging ball on off and middle. Kedar looks to play it straight but the ball nips in and goes right between the gap of bat and pad. It goes onto uproot the middle pole. Cottrell brings out his trademark salute and the West Indies players are up in joy. Virat is there at the other end, looking helpless and a bit agitated at Kedar but he could not have done much about it. Half the side back in the dressing room, India need 88 from 67 balls now
38.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball, a slower bouncer. Virat pulls it to deep mid-wicket and eases to the other end.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Length deliver around off, KJ runs it down to third man for one.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Follows the boundary with a single down to cover.
38.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yorker gone wrong and punished well. Cottell attempts a yorker but misses it and sends a low full toss on the leg side. Kohli flicks it with ease for a boundary.
Sheldon Cottrell is back on. 5-1-22-0 are his figures so far.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, KJ defends it from within the crease. 11 off the over, a good one for India. 95 needed off 72 now.
37.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh that is poor from Holder. He surely should be stopping that. West Indies should not give away such easy runs. Good length ball outside off, Kedar taps it to the right of third man. Holder gets there but he is casual in his approach to getting down. He misses it and the ball goes to the fence.
37.4 overs (1 Run) On the body, VK glances it to the on side for one.
37.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy, just easy for Kohli. You bowl him on the pads and he will flick you without even looking at it. On the pads, Virat glances it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
37.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Joseph misses his line and sprays one down the leg side. Kohli looks to flick but misses and it has been wided.
37.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Kedar turns it behind square on the leg side for one.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Full and coming back in. Jadhav looks to defend but it hits his pad off the inner half of his bat. It goes to the off side, Kedar looks for a single again but Kohli says no.
Alzarri Joseph is back on.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Kohli defends this solidly.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Kohli pushes it to covers.
36.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to the leg side for a single.
36.3 overs (1 Run) FIFTY! 55th one for him in this format! It has been another good innings from the skipper. He needs to continue if India have to win here. Short of a length delivery on middle, Kohli pulls it to deep square leg to get to his milestone. Can he get them to a series victory?
36.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
36.1 overs (2 Runs) OVERTHROWS! Full delivery on off, Kohli drives it to mid off and takes off for a single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end and misses. The ball rolls to deep square leg and the batters steal another run.
35.6 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Jadhav makes it well in by dragging his bat well before he reaches the crease. Good running though. Good length ball on off, Kohli guides it to the wide of the keeper and takes off for a run. Jadhav obliges and runs. Shai Hope collects it and hits the stumps at the keeper's end. The umpire goes up to the third umpire and the replays show that Jadhav had made his way in.
The umpire has gone upstairs for a run out. Kedar Jadhav is the man in question. It looks close to the naked eye. Replays show that Jadhav was well in. Brilliant running.
35.5 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, Jadhav plays it to third man and takes a single.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Nice shot but finds the fielder! Short of a length ball on middle, Kohli pulls it to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Jadhav gets off the mark by flicking this one to mid-wicket for a single.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery on off, Jadhav defends it to mid off.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it to the leg side for a single.