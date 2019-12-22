Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.2 overs, West Indies are 198/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
39.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer outside off, Pollard sways away from it.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller around off, the ball comes in a bit off the pitch. Pollard looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Comes around the wicket and uses the angle to bowl it on middle and leg. Pooran flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run. Good over so far for the West Indies. 9 off it so far.
39.3 overs (2 Runs) Good shot. Length delivery outside off, Pooran strokes it in the gap at cover and gets an easy couple as Kedar Jadhav at sweeper cover mops it up.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Now eases a bit. Good length ball on off, Pooran defends it off the front foot.
39.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is some shot from Pooran. He comes down to the pacer and lofts it over the long off fence for a biggie. 50-run stand comes up in style.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Pooran pushes it to deep cover for another single.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Pollard looks to flick it but it hits the thigh pad and rolls to square leg. A leg bye taken.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Smart cricket! Good length on off, Pooran defends it to the off side and picks up a single.
38.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Shami bowls a half-volley outside off, Pooran leans into the drive and hits it past the diving Kuldeep at mid off for a boundary.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Very full delivery on middle, Pollard flicks it to mid on and takes a single.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Pollard defends it out.
Mohammed Shami comes back on.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Pollard pushes it to cover and picks up a quick single. Good over from Shardul Thakur comes to an end. Only 2 runs came from it.
37.5 overs (0 Run) BOUNCER! It is bowled outside off, Pollard sways away from it.
37.4 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, Pooran drives it to deep cover for another run.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery on off, Pooran plays it to cover.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Pooran pushes it to point.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Pooran drives it to mid off.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to extra cover.
36.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pollard seems to have decided that this is the over to go after. Flighted ball on off, Pollard lunges forward and thrashes it over the extra cover region for another biggie.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter delivery on middle, Pollard blocks it out.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Pollard defends it to cover.
36.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Brilliant batting! Kuldeep bowls a floated delivery on middle, Pollard just extends his arms and slams it over the long on region for his first maximum.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a flatter delivery outside off, Pooran punches it to deep point and crosses over for a single.
Kuldeep Yadav replaces Jadeja. 7-0-31-0, his numbers so far. A wicket or two more and he will be very happy man.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery outside off, Pooran drives it uppishly to backward point for a single.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball on middle, Pooran pulls it handsomely to mid-wicket but Rohit stands in the way and stops the ball.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Pollard works it to deep square leg for a single.
35.3 overs (1 Run) On off, Pooran drives it to deep cover and takes a single.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery on middle, Pollard looks to flick it but it hits the leading edge to Kohli at mid off, who collects it on the bounce. Kohli has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. It goes towards fine leg allowing the batters to take a single.
35.1 overs (0 Run) OHH! Good length ball on middle and leg, Pollard looks to flick it but goes off the inside edge towards the leg side. Shardul appeals for LBW but the umpire says no.