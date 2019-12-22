Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 31.0 overs, West Indies are 143/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
29.6 overs (2 Runs) Short ball on middle, Pooran, unlike Hetmyer pulls it to deep square leg and picks up a couple. Rahul comes across and cleans it up.
29.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman guides it to third man. They pick up a single.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Pooran gets off the mark by pulling this to the leg side for a single.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Chase guides it to third man for a single.
The new man in is Nicholas Pooran. He has been in very good form and he will need to play a big, quick knock here.
29.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Big, big moment for Navdeep Saini as he picks up his first ODI wicket. That too of the man in form, Shimron Hetmyer. Short of a length ball on middle and leg, Hetmyer goes for the half-pull and times it well but it goes straight into the hands of Kuldeep at fine leg. End of a brisk innings from Shimron Hetmyer. 62-run stand is broken. Bad time for West Indies to lose a wicket. Just when they were trying to put the foot on the gas and accelerate the run-rat, the hosts have stuck and now the visitors will need to rebuild again with a new man in.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Was that a run out chance? Hetmyer was just in if that hit! Good length ball on off, Chase defends it to point and takes off for a single. Jadeja at point has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. Had he hit, it would have been close. The replays show that Hetmyer had just made his ground.
Navdeep Saini is back into the attack.
28.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Some spin there. Floated ball outside off spinning away, Hetmyer looks to cut it but misses it completely.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Floated ball outside off, Hetmyer drives this firmly but Kohli at extra cover slides and collects it. No run.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on off, Chase pushes it down to long off for another run.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Looped up ball on off, Shimron pushes it to the off side and picks up a single.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted outside off, Hetmyer pushes it to cover.
28.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended back to the bowler.
Kuldeep Yadav has a change of ends.
27.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. They pick up a single.
27.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Why bowl short at this pace? Thakur bowls it on middle, Hetmyer goes for the pull but goes off the top edge over the keeper's head for a boundary.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Chase works it to the leg side for a single.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Hetmyer guides it to third man for a single.
27.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What an effort though from KL Rahul! Almost saves a maximum with this! Short ball on middle, Hetmyer pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. KL Rahul, stationed there, jumps up, collects it with one hand and then sees he is going outside the boundary line. He tries to throw the ball back in but unfortunately the ball lands outside the ropes. Brilliant try. 50-run stand between the two.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a good length ball on middle, Chase whips it in front of square and takes a single.
Shardul Thakur is back on! He replaces Kuldeep. 4-0-14-0, his numbers so far.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Chase punches it off the back foot for a single.
26.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor bowling from Jadeja! Full toss outside off, Chase lifts it over through the extra cover region for another boundary.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Pushed to the cover region by the batsman.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery on middle, Hetmyer works it to deep mid-wicket and calls Chase for a couple but Roston says no.
26.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hetmyer is looking in good touch there. Floated ball outside off, Hetmyer bends on his knees and thrashes it past the bowler and into the fence for a boundary. The fielder comes ahead from deep mid-wicket and fails to collect it cleanly. No extra run taken though.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on off, Chase drives it to long off for a single.
25.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is one of the flattest six you will ever see. Floated on off, Hetmyer gets down on one knee and hits it flat over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. The key was that he picked up the googly and hit it with the spin.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Short around off, Shimron cuts it but to the right of point. Saini there stops it awkwardly.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman. They pick up a single.
25.3 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe. Flighted outside off, Hetmyer drags his lofted shot but he is not in control. Luckily for Shimron it falls shot of the man there.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Kuldeep is a lucky man. He tosses this up and sends a crispy full toss. Chase misses to make the most of it and hits it to deep mid-wicket for one.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter outside off, Hetmyer squeezes it to sweeper cover for one.