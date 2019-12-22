Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.3 overs, India, chasing a target of 316, are 116/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
19.6 overs (1 Run) On the body, RS pulls it to deep backward square leg and keeps the strike.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball and this time Rahull pulls it with control towards backward square leg for a run.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, Rahul looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls towards point but they don't take a run.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Rahul flicks it to mid-wicket and comes out for a single but Rohit sends him back early. Good call there is no need to take any suicidal run here.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length outside off, Rohit guides it towards third man and strolls to the other end.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle and off, Rahul flicks it to long on for a run.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Floats this one up outside off, Rahul comes down the track and drives it to deep cover for a single.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery outside off, Rahul pushes it to cover.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery on off, Rohit looks to defend it but it hits the inside half of the bat and goes towards square leg. A single taken.
18.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended out.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is brilliant batting from Sharma. Pierre bowls a flighted delivery outside off, Sharma drives it past the diving cover fielder and into the fence.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery at 85.1 kph, Sharma works it to mid-wicket.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Rahul works it to mid-wicket.
17.5 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed to cover for nothing.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball on middle, Rahul pulls it to mid-wicket.
17.3 overs (1 Run) FIFTY! The Hitman continues his golden run in 2019. 43rd fifty in ODIs. The opener has made the opening spot his own since he started opening in 2013. Full delivery on middle, Sharma pushes it to long on and takes a single to get to his milestone.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on middle, Rohit defends it back to the bowler.
17.1 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Rohit tucks it to mid-wicket.
Drinks Break! India are motoring along nicely in this chase. They have reached 102 in 17 overs and have hardly broken a sweat. The openers are once again looking set for a big one. West Indies need to find a way to break this partnership because at the moment they are lacking intensity and that cutting edge.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on middle, Rahul plays it back to the bowler.
16.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Around the pads, Rahul turns it to the short fine leg fielder.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on middle and leg, Rahul looks to sweep it but gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls to short fine leg. No run.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter one outside off, Sharma plays the cut to deep point for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) FIFTY! 5th one for Rahul in ODIs. This has been a top knock from the opener. Continues his good form. He will look to score a big one here and get his side home. He gets there by flicking this flighted ball to the leg side for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Rahul pushes it to deep cover and takes a single. 100-run stand is up between the two. Brillaint batting. They are going at a very good pace and it is easy going for India at the moment.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Short ball aimed at his body, Rahul looks to play the pull it but it goes off the top edge past the keeper into the fence.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery on off, Rahul pushes it to point.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Poor ball but gets away with it! Good length ball on the pads, Rohit flicks it away but finds the deep square leg fielder. A single taken.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Rahul tucks it to deep square leg and takes a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer bowled down the leg side, Rahul looks to pull it but misses it. The umpire signals a wide.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Sharma works it to deep square leg for a single. Rohit thinks of a second but it is not there.