19.6 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on middle, Hetmyer drives it beautifully straight down the ground. Unluckily for him, it goes and hits the timber at the other end. No run.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Hetmyer defends it onto the pitch.
19.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended back to the bowler.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery on off, Hetmyer pushes it to point.
Shimron Hetmyer is the next man in.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Bowling change works wonders for Virat Kohli! Brings in Shami and immediately he delivers for his side. Excellent bowling. Good length ball on off with movement off the pitch, Hope looks to flick it on the on side but the ball sneaks between the pad and bat going on to hit the middle stump. Big, big wicket as Hope is in terrific form and can bat for long periods. After a good start from the Windies, they have lost two quick wickets.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Good length on middle, Hope defends it out.
Mohammed Shami is back on. 4-1-21-0 are his figures so far.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Hope punches it to long on for a single.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on middle, Hope works it to mid on for nothing.
18.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Hope defends it back.
18.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on middle, Chase flicks it to the leg side for a single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on off, Hope pushes it to cover.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball outside off, Chase pushes it through mid off for a single.
17.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Chase pushes it back.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery outside off, Chase punces it to cover where the fielder slides to make a stop.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Hope drives it to long off for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on off, Chase pushes it to long on for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on off, Chase defends it out.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Flights one on off, Hope pushes it to mid off. Just the three singles off the over.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter on middle, RS punches it to long on and eases to the other end.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Chase taps it towards short third man.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker on middle. Chase does well to defend it.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Hope nudges it towards mid on for a run.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off and middle, Chase punches it to long on for a single.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Flighted ball outside off, Hope creams the drive through deep cover for a boundary.
15.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. One run added to the total.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on off, Chase defends it out.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, defended to cover.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Chase is saved just marginally. Floated delivery outside off, Chase looks to drive but the ball turns away from him and goes to the keeper. Pant fails to collect it and by the reaction of Kuldeep it looks like he has dropped it but the square leg umpire has gone upstairs to see whether Chase was in or not as the ball pops out of Pant's hand and goes onto hit the stumps. It is a very close call as Roston's foot is inside the line and grounded as the ball hits the stumps and they light up. But his feet go up in air as when the bails are off their place. As when the stumps lit up his foot was in so that's why the umpire has signalled it as Not Out on the giant screen. Close escape for Chase. Also, regarding the dropped, yes it is a relatively easy chance put down by Pant as it is confirmed by the Ultra Edge later on. Roston is a lucky man that he has been saved off a caught behind and stumping on the same delivery. As far as Pant's luck is concerned. Well he is not lucky as the stumping by mistake does not give his side the wicket.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Full delivery outside off, Chase drives it to cover.