14.6 overs (1 Run) Tosses this one up on middle, Rohit pushes it to long on and keeps strike for the next over.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Rohit looks to defend it but it goes off the inside edge to the leg side.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Rahul leans forward and pushes it to deep cover for another run.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, pushed to long on for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Rohit defends it back to the bowler.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot! Very rarely you see Sharma playing the sweep shot. Pierre bowls a full delivery on the pads, Rohit sweeps it to fine leg for a boundary.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on middle, Rahul works it to mid-wicket.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot to the off side.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OHH! Chase bowls a flat one outisde off, Rahul looks to punch it off the back foot but gets an inside edge which goes towards square leg. No run.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on middle and leg, Sharma flicks it to mid-wicket and crosses over for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on middle, Sharma defends it back to the bowler.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Rahul pushes this down to long on and takes a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed to long off and Rahul will keep strike for the next over.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on the pads, Rohit tucks it to square leg and picks up a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball on off, Rahul drives it to long off for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Rahul defends it back to the bowler.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Floats one one on middle, Rohit milks it to long on and gets to the other end.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Khary starts with a shorter ball around off, Rahul punches it through covers for one.
Khary Pierre is on as well.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery on middle, Rahul punches it off the back foot to long on for a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery on off, Sharma drives it to long off and takes a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rahul flicks this to mid-wicket for a single.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor bowling this from Chase! Shorter delivery outside off, Rahul cuts it through the point region for a boundary.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. They pick up a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) STUMPING MISSED! It looked close but Hope has made a mess of it. Flighted ball outside off, Rohit leans forward to drive but misses it. Shai fails to collect it cleanly and it rolls to the leg side. Replays show that Rohit had his leg up in the air. A golden opportunity to get back in the game goes abegging.
Time for some spin. Roston Chase is on now.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) LEG BYES!Good length ball on middle and leg, Rahul attempts to flick it but it goes off the pads to the leg side. Two leg byes taken.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Sharma flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Rahul pushes it to point for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) BOUNCER! It is bowled around off stump, Rahul sways away from it.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) MISFIELD! Good length ball on middle, Rahul tucks it to backward square leg where Alzarri Joseph comes across but lets the ball through. The ball does not go for the boundary as it hits the legs. He cleans it up but by that time, the batters take a couple.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific! Sumptuous! A half-volley from Paul on off, Rahul leans forward and thrashes the drive through mid off for a boundary.