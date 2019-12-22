Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.4 overs, West Indies are 57/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! That goes way high up in the air and it is taken brilliantly from Saini. These type of catches are not easy to take and Navdeep has done extremely well to take that. Jadeja bowls a flighted ball on off, Lewis looks to slog it away for a maximum but does not time it well and flies way up. Navdeep Saini settles under it at long on and pouches it nicely. Lewis played four dot balls before and that must have pressurized him to go for that shot.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on off, Lewis defends it to point.
14.4 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed to cover.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker one on middle, Lewis pushes it back to the bowler.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Flat one outside off, Lewis pushes it to cover for nothing.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a floated ball on middle, Hope flicks it to square leg and takes a single. 3000 ODI runs for Shai Hope.
Spin from the other end as well. Rvaindra Jadeja is set to operate now. History says this over is getting done pretty quickly.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Lewis defends it back to the bowler.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Lewis blocks it out.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! A wrong'un from Kuldeep on off, Lewis picks it up late but still manages to defend it out onto the pitch.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Hope pushes it past Kuldeep to long on for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, Hope defends it back to the bowler.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is some timing! A half-volley outside off, Hope gets to the pitch of the ball and hammers the drive through mid off for a boundary.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Hope punches it to deep point for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Lewis tucks it to backward square leg for a single. 50-run stand is up between the two openers. Excellent start for the visitors. It's a slow start but can be made up later on.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Lewis blocks it back to Saini.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball around middle, Lewis ducks under it.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball at 137.7 kph. It does not bounce as much as expected, Lewis looks to pull it but gets hit on the pads. No harm done.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Good length on middle, Lewis defends it out.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on off, Lewis defends it to cover for nothing.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on off, Hope comes forward and drives it to long on for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery outside off, Lewis stands tall and punches it to long off for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball outside off, Hope comes down the track and drives it to long off for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Hope defends it to the leg side.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on middle, Hope defends it back to the bowler.
Time for the spinner to take charge. Kuldeep Yadav is on now. The hat-trick man from the last game. He is just a wicket away from becoming the joint fastest Indian to take 100 ODI wickets.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Lewis leaves it alone.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Lewis pushes it to mid on.
10.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Loose shot from Evin Lewis! Short ball outside off, Lewis looks to cut it but fails to get any bat on it.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Bouncer bowled around middle and leg, Lewis ducks under it.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Hope works it to the leg side and takes a single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Would not have mattered as Hope was well in.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Hope works it to the leg side.