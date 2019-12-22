A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, West Indies are 19/0. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Around the pads, Lewis glances it towards mid-wicket. Good start for India, just 18 off the first 5.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Good bowling this. Presents a good seam and hits the deck around off, Lewis looks to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes to the right of point. The fielder there dives to his right and saves runs for his side.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length around off, Lewis drags his pull away from the fielder at deep mid-wicket and gets a couple.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Just inside the tramline. Length ball way outside off, Lewis thinks it is on the wrong side of the tramline but the umpire feels it is just in so not a wide.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Lewis defends it off the back foot to cover.
4.1 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed to mid off.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor bowling! A short ball from Shami around middle, Hope rocks back and pulls it away to the deep square leg fence for the second boundary of the over. 12 runs have come from the over.
3.5 overs (0 Run) BOUNCER! It is bowled around middle and leg, Hope ducks under it.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful! Hope gets his first boundary of the game with a delightful shot! Full delivery on off, Shai leans forward and drives it through mid off for a boundary.
3.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller delivery on middle, Hope whips it through mid-wicket and picks up a couple. Navdeep Saini runs after it and cleans it up. The batters take two.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! Good length ball outside off, Lewis looks to guide it but it goes uppishly towards backward point. Luckily for Lewis, it goes on the bounce to the fielder. A single taken.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Short pitch ball on middle, Hope hops and flicks it awkwardly towards deep square leg for a single.
2.6 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Hope works it to square leg and will keep strike for the next over.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish on off, Hope drives it nicely but finds the mid off fielder.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, leaves it alone does Shai.
2.3 overs (2 Runs) Shot! Fuller in length outside off, Hope leans forward and drives it through covers. Jadeja and Iyer hare after the ball. The former reaches it first and cleans it up. 2 taken though.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Full delivery outside off, Hope drives it wide of mid off where KL Rahul slides and makes a good stop. No run.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Hope defends it out onto the pitch.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Lewis pushes it to mid on. Maiden over to start from Mohammed Shami.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Goes full this time outside off, Lewis strides forward and then lets the ball go to the keeper.
1.4 overs (0 Run) BOUNCER! Excellent one from Shami. He bowls it around middle, Lewis does well to duck under it. Shami gives the batsman a stare after that.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, Lewis solidly defends it to the off side.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, Lewis defends it off the back foot to mid on.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a fuller delivery on off, Lewis pushes it to cover.
Mohammed Shami to bowl with the new ball from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Shardul bowls another one outside the off stump line, Hope leaves it alone. Excellent first over from Shardul Thakur comes to an end.
0.5 over (0 Run) Fullish delivery swinging away. It is bowled way outside off, Hope lets it go to the keeper.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good length ball outside the off stump line, Shai shoulders arms to this one.
0.3 over (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Length ball outside off, Hope makes a leave to the keeper.
0.2 over (1 Run) West Indies are underway! Good length ball on middle and leg, Lewis looks to flick it but it goes off the inside half, hits the pads and goes towards fine leg. Evin gets off the mark with a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Good start! Shardul starts with a fullish delivery coming into the batsman, Lewis plays it well and pushes it to cover.
Virat Kohli has his troops in a huddle and is having final word with them. The players now take their position on the field. Shai Hope and Evin Lewis walk out now. Shardul Thakur with the new ball first up. One slip in place. Here we go...
West Indies (Unchanged Playing XI) - Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini (ODI DEBUT, IN FOR DEEPAK CHAHAR).
Kieron Pollard, the West Indian skipper, says that the last game here was a high scoring one. Tells that it is matter of assessing the conditions and playing accordingly. On the batting, he says that they have done really well. Feels that there is nothing like one specific area and says that they need to be good in all the areas. Hopes that they will be able to put a big score batting first.
Virat Kohli, the Indian captain, says that dew will be a big factor. Tells that they played against England last time where defending 350 was difficult. On the final, Kohli says that the mindset needs to be right. Tells that they have won matches even after losing tosses even in Tests. Says that the sides need to be open for taking the challenges. Believes that one cannot play reckless cricket if they win the toss. Mentions that Chahar is out injured and Navdeep Saini makes a debut in the ODIs.
TOSS - The Indian skipper flips the coin and this time Pollard calls the wrong side. INDIA WILL BOWL FIRST.
Pitch report - Murali Kartik is for the pitch report along with Sunil Gavaskar. Sunny G says that the spinners will get some purchase off the cracks which are present on the surface. Tells that the cracks are softer and hence the spinners might get some turn, not vicious or anything but certainly some turn will be on the offering. Kartik says that sides chasing has won most times on this ground. Gavaskar reckons that the dew will be a major factor in this game and hence the captains will have to make smart calls in deciding their playing XI.
West Indies landed the first punch in Chennai. Hammering was the response from the Men in Blue in Visakhapatnam. It is time for the showdown in Cuttack. Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer were the destructors in the first ODI while Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul demolished the Men in Maroon in the next. Interestingly, Virat Kohli who was at his brilliant best in the T20I series is yet to get going in the series and this could well be his chance to lead from the front and help the team bag the series. What about the West Indies? Pollard has led the side well and would hope that his men turn up for one final time in the long tour of India and go home with a massive series win. Toss will be an important factor in this game. We will have the answers for all at the end of the game. Before that, stay with us for the Toss and team updates.