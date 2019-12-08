Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 171, are 78/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
9.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Hetmyer keeps it out. End Sundar for tonight. His figures read 4-0-26-1. A good evening with the ball for him.
Live Score
2nd T20I, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 08, 2019
-
IND170/7 (20.0)54%Winning %
-
WI90/1 (11.3)46%
Play in Progress
West Indies need 81 runs in 51 balls at 9.52 rpo
- Lendl Simmons39 (30)
- Shimron Hetmyer7 (5)
- Shivam Dube 10/0 (1)
- Ravindra Jadeja 7/0 (0.3)
Shimron Hetmyer comes in to bat.
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Sundar strikes in his last over of his spell. A much-needed wicket for India. End of an excellent opening stand. Credit to Washington. He has beautifully bowled that. He slows it up nicely, gives it a lot of loop. Lewis comes down the track and swings wildly. Is beaten because of the turn and Pant behind makes no mistake. They go upstairs to check Pant has taken it behind the stumps and he has done so. The crowd finally finds its voice back. However, why did Lewis play that shot? He has been struggling against Sundar and it was the last ball of the offie's spell, eh could have probably played it out but he had different ideas. India will hope to pull things back into their half now. 98 needed in 61.
9.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, it skids through. Lewis tries to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
9.3 overs (1 Run) This is fired on middle, Simmons mistimes it through mid-wicket for one.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Slows it up and lands it outside off, Simmons is slightly early in the slog sweep and he misses.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Lewis pushes it through covers for one.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, spinning too, Simmons lets it be.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outsdie off, cut straight to point. This time Jadeja does not repeat the mistake.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Punished! Simmons is firing on all cylinders. This time Chahal bowls one on middle and leg, Simmons lofts it over mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep looks interested initially but later on sees the ball sail over his head and into the fence.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! You don't expect it from one of India's finest fielder. Jadeja spills one. Chahal bowls one flat and wide, Simmons cuts it through point where Jadeja lets the ball through his fingers. The ball runs to the fence in a flash.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Leg spinner outside off, left alone.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up outside off, Simmons slashes it through covers for a couple.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! On off, it is kept out. So despite the biggie, just the 8 runs from the over.
7.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Lewis looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
7.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! The impact is outside off and India indeed lose a review. It never looked out to be honest. Not sure what that was taken. Shorter and around off, it turns away and also stays low. Lewis gets his back leg out of the line of off and then tries to pull but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but it is turned down. Kohli after a chat with his bowler reviews and replays show that the on-field calls stays.
Review time! An appeal for an LBW has been turned down and Kohli reviews. It seems like India will be losing a review here.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one. Good batting.
7.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Straight down the ground! Simmons joins the party now. This is very full, right in the zone. Simmons smacks it over the bowler's head and it goes all the way. The crowd has gone silent here.
7.1 overs (1 Run) In the air... but safe! Shorter and angled into the pads. Lewis is unsure whether to pull or flick. He plays a half-hearted stroke. It goes off the top edge but lands safe in the short fine leg region for one.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Shorter and around off, this is pushed through covers for one. 10 from the over. Not a good start by Chahal.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Loose stroke! This is slower through the air and outside off, EL decides late to just hang his bat out, gets beaten.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, EL guides it to point.
6.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another biggie for Lewis! Fifty up in style for the Windies. Chahal bowls it on the leg stump. Lewis plays the slog sweep and it goes well over the square leg fence. Runs flowing now.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a flatter one outside off, left alone. Wided.
Yuzvendra Chahal is on now!
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the Powerplay! The sixth over proves to be an expensive one. A sedate start for the Windies but they haven't lost a wicket. The last ball is hit hard to the right of the bowler. He misfields and it goes down to long off for one. 130 needed in 84.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Sees Lewis come down the track and bowls it short. EL does well to defend it back towards the bowler.
5.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Lewis looks to sweep but misses.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The dropped catch is already proving to be expensive. Another huge hit. Lewis makes use of his feet this time and gets to the pitch of it. He tonks it over the long off fence. Second biggie in the over.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Sundar bangs this one short and outside off, it turns away and hence, Lewis mistimes it towards covers.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First of the chase and welcome, welcome one! Out comes the slog sweep, Lewis has nailed it and it goes way over the mid-wicket stand.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Simmons comes down the track and hits it over mid-wicket. There is a fielder in the deep and a single is taken.