9.6 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Shivam Dube! First one for him in this format. His promotion up the order has worked brilliantly. It did not look that way though when he came out. He was struggling all the while but that one six, probably his first one changed it for him. He is eyeing it like a foot ball out there. If he stays for longer, India will be all set for a huge total. On the body, it is worked through square leg for one. Raises the bat and soaks in the applause.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, Kohli runs this down to third man for a run.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Length and around off, Kohli blocks it off the back foot.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg, Dube slogs it to the leg side for a run.
Free Hit time!
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Williams goes short and Kohli pulls it through mid-wicket and takes a run. The umpires take it upstairs for a no ball check. Yes, it is a No ball.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Length and on middle, Kohli nudges it towards mid-wicket and calls for a quick run. Seeing the fielder there in the deep Kohli takes another one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle and leg, Dube slogs it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
9.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length and down leg, Dube looks to nudge it down to the leg side. Misses it and Wide called by the umpire.
Kesrick Williams comes on! 1-05-0 his figures so far.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end a magnificent over for India. Probably the momentum changing one. It is on off, Dube sensibly pushes it towards cover for one.
8.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the off side this time! This is probably the best of the lot. The promotion is working wonders at the moment. This shot had so much of Yuvraj Singh in it. It is a full toss outside off, a seam-up delivery. Dube reaches out for it, gets it right off the middle and clears the cover fence. Third in the over.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Colossal! This is once again right in the zone for Dube, it is a length ball and on middle. Shivam hammers it over the mid-wicket fence. That first biggie has really got him going here. He is watching the ball a lot closely and hitting them really well. Kohli is ecstatic.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Another wide! Pollard feeling the pressure. He bowls it again way too wide outside off.
8.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Looking to stay away from Dube's hitting zone but ends up bowling it way too wide outside off. Wided.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Take that Pollard, says Dube. A short one and Dube loves it there. It is not going to trouble him at that pace. He pulls it way over the mid-wicket fence.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Another two! Very full and on middle, this is whipped through mid-wicket and the batters take two. Some words being exchanged between Pollard and Dube. Maybe the latter did not like Pollard coming in his way while he was completing the first. The big man surely did not do that on purpose.
8.2 overs (1 Run) A little too wide outside off, it is left alone. Wided.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Shorter and outside off, this is slapped down to long off. The fielder is a touch wide and two is taken.
7.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. End of action-packed over, 13 runs and a wicket from it.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Kohli is off the mark! This is on off, it is eased down to long on for one.
Virat Kohli the Indian skipper walks in to bat amid loud cheers from the crowd. The team would want their skipper to up the ante.
7.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Rohit Sharma is out of here. Maybe, he got frustrated as he wasn't getting the strike and was also not able to get the boundaries away. He looks to be innovative as he tries to paddle scoop this delivery which is around middle and leg. It is a length ball. Misses and it clips the bails. Once again, just as the partnership started to get going, West Indies break through. The shot could be questioned though as already 11 had come from the three balls. Maybe he wanted to get one right out off the middle to get in that feel-good factor. Windies though will be delighted.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Sensible batting! Got 10 from the first two balls, this one is a good delivery, on the body, he is cramped for room. Dube works it through mid-wicket for one.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! Dube is turning it on here now! 10 from the first two balls of this over. Full this time and on the pads, Dubey whips it in the gap in the mid-wicket region and bags a boundary. Can India make this the much-needed big over?
7.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Finally he connects with one. This should get him going. Short and on middle, Dube is probably ready for it. He nails the pull shot and it goes all the way over the mid-wicket fence.
Jason Holder comes on now! His figures so far read 1-0-9-0.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Another rash shot! Way too wide outside off again. Dube swings but it goes off the toe-end towards point for one. An excellent start for Pollard.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! This is way too wide outside off, Dube slaps it but to covers. He could have left that one, it would have been a wide.
6.4 overs (0 Run) The last one bounced quite a lot and this one stayed low! A slower one this time and it is outside off. Dube swings again but misses. SD is just swinging his bat out there. He needs to be watching the ball a lot more. He probably is playing under a lot of pressure.
6.3 overs (0 Run) An effort delivery from Pollard! He bends his back on this one and bangs it short. It is outside off, Dube looks to pull but is done in by the bounce and the pace.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Rohit pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) An off cutter on middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
Kieron Pollard is on now! The skipper brings himself on after the power play. He might get something from the pitch for his style of bowling.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) In the air... but safe! Rohit uses his feet and Williams bowls a slower one. Rohit is early in the loft. It goes off the inner half over mid-wicket and two is taken. Just the 5 from the 6th. A sedate Powerplay, India are 42 for 1. They initially got off to a flier but Windies pulled things back really well.
5.5 overs (0 Run) A wild heave! Rohit might be getting a little itchy here. Two balls left in the Powerplay and he probably was looking to take advantage. It is outside off, Rohit swings but misses.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Good shot for a run! A slower one on middle, Dubey waits and then picks it up nicely. It goes on the bounce to deep square leg and one is taken.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Almost drags it on! Risky shot. Williams goes wide of the crease and angles it into the off pole. A little too close to run it down to third man. He ends up chopping it to the right of the keeper for one.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off, Rohit cuts it but to point. A good shot but for no runs.
5.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Dube works it behind square and takes one. Cramped Dube for room there by bowling it on the body.