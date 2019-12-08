A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.3 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 171, are 173/2. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
Earlier in the day, courtesy Dube and Pant put up a total which one felt would be enough on this score. However, they could have scored a lot more but lost momentum towards the end of their innings. The Windies carried forward that momentum in the chase and efforts from their top order saw them get over the line.
Live Score
India looked out of sorts tonight with the ball and in the field! Misfields, dropped catches and poor bowling eventually saw them finish second best. Only Sundar had figures to remember, he though got no support from the rest. Overall, it is a performance India would like to forget.
India though will rue the opportunities they let go! The two dropped catches in one over itself has cost them the game here. Both the openers laid the foundation for the chase by giving the ideal start before Lewis was dismissed. Simmons though continued with Hetmyer and both added yet another handy stand. However, it was the partnership between Pooran and Simmons which took them over the line. The former played an exceptional cameo and the latter was probably the best batter, the game-winner one can say for the Windies.
SO WE WILL HAVE A DECIDER! We saw a clinical chase by India in the first T20I and now West Indies return the favor. Never did they seem in trouble during the second innings and this is one win which should take their confidence to another level. The wicket was termed to not be easy, the target was deemed as one which is well above par but the Windies batters have done it quite easily.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! That made a cracking sound of the bat to wrap up a cracking win for the visitors. Shorter and on off, Pooran stays back and hammers it through mid-wicket for a boundary. All smiles in the West Indies camp as THEY HAVE WON BY 8 WICKETS!
18.2 overs (1 Run) 2 needed now as this yorker is jammed out towards short third man for one.
18.1 overs (0 Run) A yorker on off, Simmons jams it out towards the keeper.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This guy is some player! Nicholas Pooran you beauty! Brings the 50-run stand up in style and it is the match-winning partnership. A short one and on the body, NP pulls it over the backward square leg fence for a biggie. Just the three runs needed.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A yorker and on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
17.4 overs (1 Run) On off, it is hit down to long off for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Simmons pulls it through square leg for one.
17.2 overs (1 Run) A slower one and on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Creamed! West Indies want to end this in a hurry! This is full and wide outside off, Pooran caresses it past the cover fielder and it races into the fence. 13 more needed.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over! A flat six and the runs needed is less than the balls to be bowled! 17 needed in 18. This is fuller and on off, Simmons smashes it over the long off fence for a biggie. The extra ball costs Chahar and probably India the game.
16.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A yorker just outside the tramline! Simmons tries to jam it out but misses. Chahar sees signaling that the batsman had shuffled across but the umpire feels different.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
16.4 overs (1 Run) A full toss outside off, Simmons hits it towards deep cover for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. One run added to the total.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Pooran is well in! However, that is a very good effort in the deep by Iyer. A slower one on middle, Pooran looks to go downtown but only hits it high up in the air down the ground. Iyer from long on runs to his right and then dives but fails to get to it. Long off does the mopping up job and fires it to the keeper who whips the bails off and appeals. The umpire takes it upstairs replays show Pooran is safe. Two taken.
A run out appeal has been taken upstairs. India do not seem that excited.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Pooran pushes it to covers. A dot. India need a lot more.
Deepak Chahar is back on!
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Third boundary in the over and the game is now Windies' to lose. Simmons comes down the track and it is a length ball around off. LS lofts it over mid off and bags a boundary. 15 from the over. 29 needed in 24.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is eased down to long off. Nothing fancy needed.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Now two! Works it through mid-wicket with soft hands and takes an easy two. Excellent placement.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Caressed! Lovely, lovely batting! We saw power a couple of balls ago and now finesse. This is a length ball on off, Pooran hits it wide of mid off and it races away. 8 from the first three balls.
15.2 overs (0 Run) A slower one on off, Pooran pushes it towards cover.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! That is a brilliant attempt by Jadeja though. It was stuck so fiercely. Shorter and on middle, Pooran pulls it hard towards deep mid-wicket. Jadeja there is a few yards inside the ropes. It is going over him, he leaps with a hand stretched out but it goes over and bounces just inside. Good start to the over. Kumar under huge pressure now.