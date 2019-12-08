A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 171, are 33/0. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
4.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as this is worked towards point. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. A brilliant over, there could have easily been two wickets but none in the end.
Live Score
2nd T20I, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 08, 2019
-
IND170/7 (20.0)54%Winning %
-
WI90/1 (11.3)46%
Play in Progress
West Indies need 81 runs in 51 balls at 9.52 rpo
- Lendl Simmons39 (30)
- Shimron Hetmyer7 (5)
- Shivam Dube 10/0 (1)
- Ravindra Jadeja 7/0 (0.3)
4.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, Lewis pushes it towards cover for one.
4.4 overs (0 Run) EDGED AND DROPPED! This is a little tough but Pant who is wearing the gloves, should hang on. Kumar has been very unlucky till now. He could have had both the openers in the space of 3 balls. Lewis makes room and Kumar bowls it closer to his body. Lewis looks to cut but there is no room on offer. It goes off the outside edge towards Pant. He is moving initially to his right but then dives to his left, gets two hands to it but spills it. This can prove very costly.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Lewis looks to power it but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
4.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Sundar is the culprit! Never easy these skiers but you expect them to be taken at this stage. The knuckle ball from Kumar. It is on middle, Simmons is way too early in his shot. He only hits it high up in the air towards mid off where Sundar drops it. A single taken. Simmons, who is short of runs, needed such luck. Will this change his fortunes? Can he make India pay?
4.1 overs (0 Run) Kumar angles this one into the batter, Simmons is cramped for room. He swings but misses to get hit near the box.
Change of ends for Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. 1-04-0 so far.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Five dots in a row! Brilliant start by Sundar. Slower through the air on off, Lewis guides it with the turn to point.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Make that four as another delivery is pushed to covers.
3.4 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the stumps and then it straightens. Lewis pushes it to covers again. 3 dots in a row.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, kept out.
3.2 overs (0 Run) A huge shout but only by the keeper! This fired on the stumps, Lewis looks to flick but the ball straightens. It hits the leading edge and then hits the pads. Pant appeals but he is the only one doing so.
3.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
Spin time! Washington Sundar comes on.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) In the air... it lands in no man's land! Shorter and around off, Lewis looks to hammer it down the ground but does not time it well. Mid off runs after it and saves two for his side.
2.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! It is way too short and outside off, Lewis lets it be. It has been wided. Chahar is not happy.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter again and on middle, Simmons looks to pull but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
2.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Lewis works it through square leg and gets to the other end.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Better! Gets it fuller this time and lands it on off, blocked.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the off side! Poor bowling! The mid-wicket was taken back and Chahar bowls it outside off. Lewis stays back and pushes it through covers and it races away. 8 from the first two balls.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Powered over the fielder! Shorter in length and just outside off, Lewis pulls it over the mid-wicket fence and bags a boundary. Good start to this over.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Length and on the off pole, LS stays back and keeps it out off the back foot. A good start by Kumar.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and outside off, Lewis looks to pull but it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Uppish but well short! On a length and around off, Lewis pushes at it with hard hands towards cover.
Sanjay Manjrekar on the ground. He says that there is bit of dew coming in but not enough to trouble the fielders out there.
1.3 overs (1 Run) OHHH! That came in a long way! Starts way outside off and then tails back in late. Simmons looks to cut but gets an inside edge which goes on the leg side for one.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) Two taken! Not timed really well but enough to clear the in-field. Shorter and on off, Simmons looks to flat-bat it, it goes off the higher part over mid on who runs back and keeps it down to two.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Simmons stays back and keeps it out.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Top edge and a boundary! Spoils what was a gem of an over till then, still a good one though. The last ball is slightly short around leg. Lewis looks to hit it through the leg side but due to the movement away, it goes off the top edge and down to the third man fence.
The batter pulls out now! Deepak Chahar once again halts in his bowling run up. This time Lewis pulls out at the last moment.
0.5 over (0 Run) Wide? Lewis did feel it was one. Way too wide outside off, close to the tramline. Lewis lets it be. Umpire has his hands by his side.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good movement! This starts on off and then shapes away. Lewis opens the face of the bat and guides it to point.
0.3 over (1 Run) Windies are underway! On middle, Simmons works it wide of mid on and gets to the other end.
0.2 over (0 Run) BEATEN! This lands on off and then moves away. Simmons is drawn into the stroke. He plays it away from the body and gets beaten.
0.1 over (0 Run) Simmons straightaway gives him the charge maybe to negotiate the swing. Chahar still bowls an awayswinger fuller and on middle, Simmons pushes it to mid off.
A false start as Deepak Chahar pulls out just as he was about to jump.
Welcome back for the second innings. The Indian team is in a huddle and skipper Kohli has few words for his players before they disperse onto the field. Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis come in to bat for the Windies. Deepak Chahar to start with the ball for the hosts. The chase is on...