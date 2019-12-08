Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, India are 38/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That sat up to be hit! Short and it is the slower one, Rohit has enough time to swivel and pull it behind square on the leg side. A boundary to end a good over for the Indians.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Lands it on a length and around middle, Rohit keeps it out.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Another short one on off, Dube again clears his front leg and drags it through mid-wicket for one.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) TOP EDGE AND FOUR! This should calm Dube a little. He is just throwing his bat around at the moment. This time Holder bangs it short. Dube swings but gets a top edge, it goes over the keeper's head and into the third man fence.
4.2 overs (0 Run) That must have hurt! Shorter and on the body, Dube looks to pull but the ball skids through and hits him on the body. Two wild strokes by him. Needs to calm down a little.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Poor shot! Shorter and wide outside off, Dube with no foot movement, throws his bat at it but misses.
Jason Holder is on now! He replaces the erratic Sheldon Cottrell who was struggling with his lines and lengths in the two overs he bowled.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a top over by Pierre. A wicket and 4 from it. Flatter and on off, Rohit guides it towards cover-point.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Fires it on the pads, Dube works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, this is played back to the bowler.
3.3 overs (2 Runs) Overthrow! Sloppy that! Dube is off the mark. This is tossed up on off, Dube pushes it towards mid off and the batters take off. Williams picks the ball up and has a needless shy at the non-striker's end. Misses and another run is taken.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Good running! This is flatter and on off, Rohit taps it towards cover and takes one.
Shivam Dube walks out to bat. Surprise from the Indian skipper to promote Dube at number 3.
3.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... taken! Once again it is Pierre who picks the first wicket. It was Rohit in the last game and it is Rahul this time. Khary tosses it up, nice and slow around middle. Rahul brings out the slog sweep but only manages to get a top edge. It goes high up in the air towards deep mid-wicket where Hetmyer takes a good catch. Good wicket as Rahul was in good touch. Also, he played that shot brilliantly in the last game but this time, the wicket is not as true as the last one and hence, he could not get hold of it. A much-needed wicket as the openers were off to a good start.
2.6 overs (1 Run) A better delivery! A slower one outside off, it does not shape back in. Rahul guides it towards point where Walsh fumbles and a single is taken. A very good second over by Cottrell.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Good ball! Rahul makes room and Cottrell follows him with a yorker. Rahul looks to jam it out but misses.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple! Strays on the pads once again, Rahul works it past the diving backward square leg fielder and two is taken. SC is getting some decent movement but he is bowling it a little too straight. Needs to start from outside off.
2.3 overs (1 Run) A leg bye! Fuller and it starts to tail back in from leg pole. Rohit looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls on the off side for one.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Ouch! Slightly shorter and on middle, Rohit looks to pull but the ball does not bounce as much as he expected it to. Rohit is hit flush on the box.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Continues bowling it on the leg stump, Rahul works it through square leg and gets to the other end. Cottrell seems to be struggling to get his line right here.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end another good over for India. This is on middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Sees Rahul coming down the track and drags his length back. Rahul pushes it back to the bowler.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Better! Bowls it on the stumps and fuller, Rahul pushes it to covers.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too short and width on offer and Rahul makes the bowler pay. It is a quicker one and outside off, shorter in length. Rahul slaps it past cover and it races away to the fence.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Rohit now eases this tossed up ball down to long off and takes one.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Slows it up on off, Rahul eases it down to long off for one.
Khary Pierre to bowl from the other end. Spin to partner pace from the other end. Interesting captaincy from Pollard here.
0.6 over (0 Run) Once again a little too straight, Rohit misses out as he tries to flick but does not connect and gets hit on the pads. A dot to end but a very expensive first over.
0.6 over (1 Run) WIDE! Once again slips this one down the leg side, wided. Cottrell maybe struggling with the field which has been placed for him. It is more of a leg side field and in the attempt to not give room to the batter, he is bowling it down the leg side.
0.5 over (0 Run) Once again very straight, it is worked to square leg.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary off the bat! Another gift from Cottrell. Down the leg side, Rohit just puts bat to it and it races to the fine leg fence. It was Rahul who opened the boundary account in the last game for India, it is Rohit in this game.
0.3 over (0 Run) Some movement for Cottrell. It is a little too straight though. Rohit looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
0.2 over (1 Run) Rahul gets underway! Gets it right does Cottrell, he lands it on off, Rahul guides it down to third man and gets to the other end.
0.2 over (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Erratic delivery. Way down the leg side and swinging away further. Rahul misses his flick by a long way. Pooran dives but he has no chance and it goes to the fine leg fence. Not a good start this by Cottrell.
0.1 over (1 Run) India off the mark with a strange pull shot there! Cottrell bangs it short and it is outside off, it seems to have stuck in the surface. Rohit pulls it through backward square leg and a single is taken. Sharma might not have intended to hit it that fine but due to the lack of pace, it went there. He was already through with the shot.
Time for the action to begin! Out walk the Windies players and they are followed by the Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Rohit will be on strike and he will be facing Sheldon Cottrell who will start the proceedings for the visitors. Here we go...
Ian Bishop is interviewing Sheldon Cottrell. The pacer says he was happy with how he bowled but they did not do that well as a team in the last game. Admits the bowling unit did not come to the fore, he was disappointed the other day but he is up for this game after an excellent team meeting. States they did not stick to their plans in the last game and that is what they will be hoping to do here even if they get hit for a boundary. Ends by saying the boys are looking forward to this game and the atmosphere in the dressing room is wonderful.
INDIA (UNCHANGED PLAYING XI) - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal.
WEST INDIES (PLAYING XI) - Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (WK) (IN FOR DENESH RAMDIN), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says they wanted to bowl first too but the toss is not controllable. States they need to improve in the fielding and the bowling department. He further emphasizes that they have a chance to test themselves as they are going to defend here. Reckons it should be a good pitch to bat on first up and probably get slow later on. Further adds batting first has not been a worry, they have defended totals in the past and they need to bat well now and back themselves and believe in their skills. Also says he learned a lot from his last innings and he is happy to contribute and he is happy he took his team over the line. Informs they are playing the same team.
West Indies skipper, Kieron Pollard, says it is a new start for them, they did not get a lot of time to adapt to this stadium and they need time to get used to the conditions and he hopes he can keep them down to a low total. States they do not want to be critical on their line-up which has been low on runs, they did well in the last game and more often than not they would win games if they put up 200. Mentions their bowlers have certain plans for the batters and they have practiced and hope they can execute it. Informs they have one change, Pooran comes in for Denesh Ramdin.
TOSS - We are all set for the flip of the coin. Murali Kartik is out there in the middle with Virat Kohli and Kieron Pollard along with match referee David Boon. The Indian skipper will go for the flip. Pollard calls heads and it lands in favour of West Indies. WEST INDIES ELECT TO BOWL!
PITCH REPORT - Sunil Gavaskar says it is a brilliant stadium and the crowd here has always been excellent. States the wicket is slightly different than the one in Hyderabad as the cracks seem deep and might just open up even more as the game progresses. Futher says there might just be some turn for the spinners. Murali Kartik says the average score is around 130-140 here. Gavaskar ends by saying India will look to chase first as there could be dew in the game later on.
A clinical run chase by the Indians saw them take a 1-0 lead in the series. Another win here will see them seal the series and their confidence will be sky high at the moment and the hosts will surely back themselves to do so. The Windies, well their last defeat could really be a morale deflating one. However, the whole of 2019, in this format, has been one they would not want to look back. This though is a must-win game for them and they some how need to find a hero for them tonight if they are to keep the series alive. The first game was a run-fest and we can expect the same here. Welcome to the coverage. Stay tuned for the toss and teams.