Ian Bishop has got KL Rahul for an interview. Rahul says that he is very happy to have scored the runs. Tells that he has been playing well in the last couple of months and On the opportunity at the top, KL feels that he loves that position and is happy to score runs at the top. On his chemistry with Rohit, Rahul says that they first try to understand the conditions and then plan things accordingly. Tells that he was hitting the balls well here so he took the opportunity. Says that they plan as to which bowler one will target and it came off for them in this game.
Live Score
2nd ODI, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, Dec 18, 2019
-
IND387/5 (50.0)91%Winning %
-
WI11/0 (2.4)9%
Play in Progress
West Indies need 377 runs in 284 balls at 7.96 rpo
- Evin Lewis8 (8)
- Shai Hope2 (8)
- Deepak Chahar 3/0 (1.4)
- Shardul Thakur 7/0 (1)
If Windies chase this down now, it is going to be an unbelievable one! They will need someone to play an extraordinary innings if they are to gun this down. Will they do so and take the series or will we have a decider? Right now the latter looks more likelier. Stay tuned for the chase but for now KL Rahul is seen giving an interview.
Not a lot you can write about a team who has been hit for so many runs! Except for Holder. every bowler went for over 6 an over. Forget 6, there were 2 who went for above 9 per over and 1 who went for over 8 per over. Not a day to remember for the visitors' bowlers.
Such a massive score set by India and guess what? Their skipper, Virat Kohli, contributed nothing in that. How often do you see the hosts piling such a huge total but without any contribution from their skipper. However, the rest of the batters enjoyed the conditions out there. It was the openers who laid the foundation with a 200-plus run stand. Both scored tons before Rahul departed. Rohit continued and surpassed 150. Just as everyone thought there is another 200 on the cards for him, he edged one to the keeper. Then Iyer and Pant joined association and it was an onslaught from thereone The two amassed 50 runs in no time before Pant fell. Iyer also departed after getting to his half ton. When the two were batting 400 looked possible but India fell well short in the end.
We do not think we need to mention which side will be the happier of two heading into the break! 387! The score says it all! What a batting performance this one. It was raining boundaries out there. 50 boundaries in total! Wow! That was some hitting from the hosts. They have probably batted West Indies out of the game here.
49.6 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle, Jadhav drives it towards long on for a single. INDIA END THE INNINGS WITH 387 ON THE BOARD.
49.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Jadhav fails to put any bat on the ball.
49.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slices it for another boundary. Not where Jadhav wanted to hit but four runs anyway. A full ball outside off, Jadhav backs away and slices it over point for a boundary.
49.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and on middle, Jadhav backs away and slams it to the deep mid-wicket fence for another boundary. One handle came off the bat there but still it went for four.
49.3 overs (1 Run) Slower bouncer but it is over the head so called wide.
49.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Niclely done! Low full toss outisde off, Iyer is on the back foot to slam it over cover. First boundary for Iyer.
49.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Jadhav reaches out to drive but misses.
Jadeja walks in.
48.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught down the leg side. It never looked like there was an edge but Hope and Cottrell were sure. A good length ball which again is down the leg side. Iyer goes for the pull but the ball takes the inside edge and goes behind. The bowler and the keeper appeal and the umpire agrees. However, Iyer had started walking straightaway. End of a brilliant knock.
48.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This time Cottrell sprays down the leg side. He flicks but misses. Called wide.
48.5 overs (1 Run) Full and middle, Jadhav digs it out towards long on for a single.
48.4 overs (0 Run) A dot ball. Gold dust in such moments. A good length ball outside off, Jadhav drives but misses.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle and leg, Iyer flicks it nicely but can't beat short fine leg. Just a single.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Jadhav pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Cottrell goes full on middle, Iyer strokes it to the right of the bowler for a single.
Sheldon Cottrell to bowl the penultimate over.
47.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Iyer pushes it towards long off for a single. That came from the inner half of the bat. Just 4 runs and a wicket form the over. Brilliant from Paul.
47.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, pushed towards point for a single.
47.4 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR IYER! A short ball outside off, Iyer punches it through point for a single. Brilliant hands. 6th in ODIs.
Kedar Jadhav is the next man in.
47.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! End of the entertainment! It was brilliant till the time it lasted. Pant walks off after a brilliant cameo. Paul bowls a slower one around off, Pant looks to carve it over the off side but ends up splicing it towards covers. Pooran in the deep, runs in and takes a good catch. A brilliant partnership comes to an end. It has given India a real chance to get to 400. Unlucky he did not get to a fifty, he deserved one here, struck the ball fiercely. Nevertheless, it is a knock his team would be very happy about.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Iyer or no wait, he is a run short. He did raise his bat though but his dressing room then signaled he still has a run to go. Not the youngsters fault as the scoreboard showed he had reched the milestone. A shorter delivery around off, Iyer pushes it through covers for one.
47.1 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the pads, Pant looks to whip it but misses. It hits the pads and rolls on the leg side for one. Leg bye signaled.
46.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another one! What hammering! Full toss on middle again, a gift for Iyer. Iyer accepts is gleefully and sends it sailing over deep mid-wicket for another maximum. 24 from the last. 31 from this over.
46.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Make that third six of the over. Fuller and on middle, Iyer gets in position and slams it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
46.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On the pads this time, Iyer flicks it to the fine leg fence.
46.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Make that two in two! Poor from Chase. Another full toss on middle, Iyer has no problems hammering it over the boundary.
46.2 overs (6 Runs) DROPPED AND SIX! Not good bowling from Iyer. A full toss on middle, Iyer deposits it sailing over deep mid-wicket. Pierre there tries to catch it touches his fingers and goes over the fence.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven nicely through covers for a single.
Free Hit time!
46.1 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! What was that? Slipped out of the hands? Not sure. Dishes it way down the leg side. Iyer lets it be. Hope behind the wicket cannot pouch it cleanly and the ball goes towards fine leg for a bye. Two extras.
Roston Chase is back on! A spinner being introduced so late. Pollard has no option though as his best bowlers are going for runs and too many runs.
45.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Make that 24 from the over! Fuller and outside off, Pant hammers it over cover this time and it goes to the fence on a couple of bounce. Some punishment for Cottrell. 38 for Pant off just 13 balls.
45.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the covers this time. Pant is hammering Cottrell here. A full ball outside off, Pant creams it through the covers and it races to the fence. 20 from the first five balls.
45.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Massive from Pant. What a knock he is playing. A full ball again, in the slot for Pant. He slams it over deep mid-wicket for a massive biggie. The Indian dressing room is up on its feet.
45.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sliced away! Raining boundaries here! This is full and outside off, Pant slices it over the point fielder and into the fence behind. This is carnage from the young man.
45.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! There's an inside edge! Did not see that coming though but it still would have gone over! A slightly short delivery and on middle, Pant looks to swing but misses. It hits the thigh pad and rolls towards short third man. The bowler is appealing. Both the batters hesitate to go for a run. In end the they head back to their ends as the fielder there fires it to the bowler. Pollard reviews but it is more in hope. Replays show that there is an inside edge.
LBW appeal against Pant taken upstairs. Looks very high to the naked eye. There's an inside edge which is confirmed by the Ultra Edge, so the decision stays.
45.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dealing in sixes is Pant! This one is on the leg side. He has come out all guns blazing. A slower short one on the body, Pant picks it brilliantly and then pulls it over the backward square leg fence for a biggie.