A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.1 overs, India are 314/3. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
44.6 overs (1 Run) Good length around off, pushed towards off side for a single.
Live Score
2nd ODI, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, Dec 18, 2019
-
IND387/5 (50.0)91%Winning %
-
WI10/0 (2.3)9%
Play in Progress
West Indies need 378 runs in 285 balls at 7.95 rpo
- Evin Lewis7 (7)
- Shai Hope2 (8)
- Deepak Chahar 2/0 (1.3)
- Shardul Thakur 7/0 (1)
44.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fuller and outside off, Pant reaches out and then slams it over deep cover for a maximum. Not from the middle of the bat of Pant but who cares.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Pant drives but makes no connection.
44.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Makes the connection this time and tonks it over long off. Full and in the slot of Pant, he sends it sailing over the long off fence for a maximum.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! A good length ball around off, Pant looks to slam it over mid-wicket/long on but misses to get bat on the ball.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball on middle, Iyer pushes it towards mid-wicket for a single.
Alzarri Jospeh returns! He has got two overs left.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Pant pushes it towards point.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Excellent stuff all around! A good length ball around off, Iyer creams the drive nicely but Holder from mid off dives and makes a half stop. A single taken as Pierre returns the ball to the keeper.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length ball down the leg side. Pant moves towards off side and then looks to pull but the ball hits the upper part of the bat and goes towards short fine leg for a single.
Rishabh Pant is in. He now has the license to go after the bowlers right from the word go. Exactly what he likes to do. Can he show what he is actually capable of?
43.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught behind! No double ton for Rohit Sharma as Sheldon Cottrell salutes for the first time in this innings. He completes his celebration and then pats on the back of the centurion. Good length ball just outside off, Rohit looks to cut but manages a faint outside edge which goes behind. Hope pouches it comfortably and Rohit departs. Something to celebrate for Cottrell in this game.
43.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Cottrell's horror run in the match continues. Seeing Rohit making room, Cottrell follows him. Rohit though still manages to tuck it past the short fine leg fielder for another boundary.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Iyer works it behind square leg for a single.
Sheldon Cottrell is back on! He has been on the expensive side today, can he finish well though?
42.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, spinning away. Rohit swings but misses.
42.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, pushed to mid on.
42.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Iyer pushes it through mid on for a single.
42.3 overs (0 Run) This time Iyer switches hands looks to sweep to this full ball outside off, he misses out too.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish around off, punched for a single through point.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bowls it wide outside off again, Rohit switches hands and looks to sweep but misses out. Called wide as it is way outside the tram line there.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Another ball outside off, this time Iyer reaches out and squeezes it to sweeper cover for a single.
42.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it wide outside off, Iyer lets it be and the umpire calls it wide.
Khary Pierre to returns. He's been expensive on his debut. Can he pull things back in the favour of the visitors.
41.6 overs (1 Run) 50-stand is up between the two. Full and on the pads, Iyer nudges it square leg for a single.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Rohit pulls it towards long on uppishly but it lands in non man's land and they take a single.
41.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Take that! 150 for Rohit Sharma. What an innings he is playing. Full ball in the slot of Rohit. He hammers it over the bowler's head and it sails over the ropes. 8th 150-plus score for Hitman in ODIs.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Quick single! Short of a length ball on off, Iyer hops and blocks it towards the off side and takes off for a run. The fielder there fires a throw at the striker's end but misses.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, punched towards cover.
41.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor line and punished! Full ball on the leg stump line, Iyer guides it to the fine leg fence nicely.
Holder is back on.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off, punched through point for a single.
40.5 overs (1 Run) On the length down the leg side again, Rohit pulls it towards fine leg for a run.
40.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sublime from Rohit! Back of a length ball on middle, Rohit moves inside the line and pulls it over the fine leg fence for a maximum. He was on one leg when he hit it, still sails over the ropes.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Good length on off, Iyer works it past mid on for a single.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Iyer drives it straight to point. Two dots in a row.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Paul starts with a shortish ball around off, Iyer pushes it back to the bowler.