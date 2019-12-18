A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.2 overs, India are 260/2. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
39.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a big over for India! 12 runs from it. Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
Live Score
2nd ODI, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, Dec 18, 2019
-
IND387/5 (50.0)92%Winning %
-
WI10/0 (2.3)8%
Play in Progress
West Indies need 378 runs in 285 balls at 7.95 rpo
- Evin Lewis7 (7)
- Shai Hope2 (8)
- Deepak Chahar 2/0 (1.3)
- Shardul Thakur 7/0 (1)
39.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman manages only a bottom edge on that one.
39.4 overs (3 Runs) Almost another boundary! This is short and around middle, Rohit pulls it through mid-wicket. Paul makes a lot of ground in the deep to his right, dives and pushes it ahead. He then gets back on this feet and gets to the ball but fumbles again. In the end three is taken. So 4, ,4, 3 in the last three balls.
39.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rohit is eyeing the ball like a football now! Back-to-back boundaries for him. It is short and outside off, it sits up to be hit. Rohit could have actually hit it anywhere. He slaps it through covers and it races away to the fence.
39.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delicately done! Rohit makes room again and Pollard tries to follow him but ends up slipping it on the pads. Rohit works it fine on the leg side and bags a boundary.
39.1 overs (0 Run) A slower one on middle, it is worked to the man at short fine leg.
38.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Flayed through point. Shot and wide outside off. Iyer stays on the back foot and slams this past point for his first boundary of the innings. Cottrell's poor run in the game continues.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Good length and on middle, Sharma nudges it towards square leg again for a single.
38.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Iyer works it behind square leg for a single.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Rohit waits and then guides it towards third man for a single.
38.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slammed through the covers! Full ball outside off, Rohit backs away a touch and hammers it through the covers for a boundary.
38.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Rohit drives it uppishly towards sweeper cover for a couple of runs.
Sheldon Cottrell is back on.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Iyer drives it towards point. 8 run and a wicket from the over.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Sharma cuts it to deep point for a single.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Iyer is underway! Good length ball around off, Iyer taps it towards point and takes off for a quick run.
37.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Good length ball but the line is not right. Iyer looks to flick but makes no connection. Called wide by the umpire.
Shreyas Iyer walks in at 4.
37.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... taken! Kohli can't believe what just happened! He walks off with a smile on his face. Stunned silence here in the stadium and Pollard, the Windies skipper gets his opposite number. A slower short ball and on middle, Kohli seems to not have picked it. He looks to pull but then is early in the shot. He then tries to gently pull it on the leg side but there is tennis ball bounce on it. It lobs off the top edge towards Chase who takes a tumbling catch at mid-wicket. A golden duck for Kohli, you do not see that often. Two wickets in quick succession. Windies looking to crawl back into the game.
37.2 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and outside off, this is pushed through covers for one. Sensible batting. He got a boundary on the first ball and now a single.
37.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovative! Welcome into the attack, Pollard! Rohit moves across and Pollard bowls a short slower one. Rohit helps it over the short fine leg fielder and bags a boundary.
The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli walks in. Pollard, the Windies skipper, brings himself into the attack. Rohit to face though.
36.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Century and gone! The massive stand is broken. Short and wide outside off, Rahul looks to cut but slices it towards Roston Chase at third man. He makes no mistake. Rahul walks off and as he walks off, he gets a tap on his head from his partner at the other end.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Yorker around off, Rohit does well to jam it out towards cover for a single.
36.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Good length ball but way down the leg side. Rohit looks to flick but misses.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, worked towards mid-wicket.
36.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That went like a tracer bullet! Full and around off, Rohit backs away and then slams it past the bowler for a boundary.
36.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, worked towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
36.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! There's the ton for Rahul. He is carrying on his T20I form in the ODIs. What an innings this has been! The Indian dressing room is up to applaud the knock. Another ball down the leg side from Joseph. This time Rahul moves towards the off side and manages to deflect it past the short fine leg fielder. It races to the fence. Third ODI ton for Rahul.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball down the leg side. Rahul looks to work it down the leg side but he makes no connection. Called wide.
35.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow! Brilliant timing! Can't fault the bowler there. Rohit goes towards the leg side to make room. Holder spots that early and dishes it wide outside off on a length. However, Rohit reaches out and times it brilliantly over the deep extra cover fence. He fell in the process but still made a superb connection.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, punched through cover for a single.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish one just outside off, driven straight to cover once again.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Rahul flicks it superbly towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, Rohit pulls but finds short fine leg.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and off, Rohit drives it straight to covers who is standing right at the edge of the circle.