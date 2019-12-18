Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.2 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 388, are 224/8. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
34.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed back to the bowler.
Live Score
34.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller outside off, driven nicely but straight to cover.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, pushed towards point for a single off the back foot.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted, fuller and outside off, Pierre stays in the crease and drives to get beaten.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, pushed towards mid off for a single.
34.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant from Paul. On middle and on a shorter side, Paul reverse pulls it through point for a boundary.
33.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slammed through point. Pierre is off the mark in ODIs and this game. A full ball outside off, Pierre slams drills this one through backward point for a boundary.
33.5 overs (1 Run) This time he connects with the pull shot, it goes towards deep mid-wicket for one.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Paul stays back and keeps it onto the ground.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Paul guides it to point.
33.2 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side again, Paul looks to hit it across the line but misses.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, it is defended.
Khary Pierre is the new man in. Shardul Thakur is back on.
32.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught at slip and it's second ODI hat-trick for Kuldeep Yadav. First Indian to have two ODI hat-trick. What a over this has been turning out for the Indians. A full ball outside off, Joseph goes for the drive. It catches the outside edge and goes low towards Jadhav at second slip. He gobbles it nicely just above the turf. Kuldeep celebrates running like Tahir.
Alzarri Joseph is the new man in. Another batsman who comes to face a hat-trick ball.
32.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Two in two for Kuldeep and West Indies are crashing. This was always on the cards though. Brilliant from Kuldeep to beat Holder with this flighted ball outside off. Holder goes for the drive but misses as the ball spins away. Pant, behind the wicket collects the ball and whips the bails off in a jiffy. He along with Kuldeep celebrate as the umpire signals for the third umpire. Holder though is walking off. Here comes the replays, yes, keep walking Holder as the replays confirm that his back leg is in the air.
An appeal for a stumping has been taken upstairs but Holder is already walking.
Keemo Paul is in next.
32.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! What a splendid take from the skipper and no third consecutive ODI ton for Hope. He has gobbled it right at the edge at deep mid-wicket. Full and on middle, Hope goes for the slog sweep and connects. It seems like it will go sailing over but Kohli at the edge of the boundary at deep mid-wicket takes a nicely judged catch and keeps himself inside the ropes. Brilliant work.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air and on middle, Holder looks defend but the ball takes the inner half of the bat and goes towards the leg side. They take off for a single. Pant hares across and picks the ball and fires a throw.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Tossed up ball just outside off, Holder looks to defend but is beaten.
32.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the cow corner. A full ball on off, turning into the batter. Holder reaches out and slogs it over long on for a maximum.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Fumble but not extra run taken! A short one again, this is pulled towards fine leg. The batters take one. The fielder fumbles but no runs taken.
31.5 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Another short ball! Hope looks to pull but gets a top edge. It lands well short of fine leg for one.
31.3 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! A tough chance though, very tough actually. A short one and on middle, Hope looks to flat-bat it but it hits the higher part of the bat. It lobs over Kohli who runs back and stretches one hand out but it brushes the finger tips and then goes to the fence.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, Holder pushes it through covers for one.
31.1 overs (0 Run) OHHH! This is on a length and just outside off, Holder looks to guide it down to third man but is beaten.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Around off and middle, Hope defends coming forward. Just two from the over.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Holder taps it off the back foot through mid on for a single.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, Holder blocks it off the back foot and onto the pitch.
30.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Appeal for LBW but not out says the umpire. Full and outside off, Holder misses to block off the front foot.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Goes through everyone! A missed stumping chance. Kuldeep pitches it around off and then turns away. Hope comes forward to flick but the ball beats the bat and eventually Pant behind the wickets. It goes towards third man for a bye.