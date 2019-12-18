Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 31.0 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 388, are 196/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
29.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side again, this is worked around the corner for one. A double-wicket over for India.
Live Score
29.5 overs (0 Run) A good short one on middle, Hope fends at it by taking his eyes off the ball. It goes towards square leg. Shami gives Hope the stare.
29.4 overs (1 Run) No hat-trick! It is a length delivery by Shami. Holder opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for one.
Jason Holder walks out to face the hat-trick ball.
29.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! A first-baller for the Windies captain, just like his opposite number. Is that the end of the run chase? Maybe. They needed something special from Kieron but he fails to last for more than one ball. Shami proves to be the game changer for the hosts. This is full and around off, Pollard looks to drive but gets an outside edge. Pant takes it on the second attempt. The crowd has found its voice back.
Drinks!
29.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... taken and the Indians breathe a huge sigh of a relief! This stand really started to worry them. Pooran walks back after a top-class innings. Kept the Windies hopes alive of chasing this down but they needed to last longer. The short ball does the trick for the hosts. Shami bangs it short and it is on middle. Pooran looks to pull but the ball gets big on him. He gets a top edge towards fine leg where Kuldeep takes a good catch. 196 more needed in 124 balls.
29.1 overs (0 Run) A low full toss on off, Pooran hits it to the man at mid off.
28.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
28.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, pushed to right of the bowler who dives and stops.
28.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. The batsmen have run through for a single.
28.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mislfield and a boundary! KL Rahul is the man who makes a poor effort. A short ball around off, Pooran slams it towards long off where Rahul lets the ball go through him for a boundary.
28.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over Iyer at long off! Slower through the air and around off. It is turning away too. Pooran swings across the line and connects. It came off the bottom of the bat but sailed over leaping Iyer. 100-run stand it up between the two.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Goes for the heave but is beaten by the away turn. It pitches around off and then turns away.
Kuldeep Yadav returns.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss on off, Pooran pushes it through mid off for a single. 13 from the over.
27.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked towards mid-wicket for a single.
27.4 overs (1 Run) What a shot but what a superb fielding from Jadeja. Short ball on off, Pooran goes back and hammers the pull. Connects it well but Jadeja at deep mid-wicket makes a brilliant tumbling stop. That was racing.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Good yorker on off! Pooran does well to keep it out.
27.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Pooran won't mind it though. A good length ball just outside off, Pooran looks to carve it over long off but gets a thick outside edge and flies through slip for a maximum.
27.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Whoa! What timing! This is Nocholas Pooran at his best. Fuller length ball on the pads, Pooran flicks it amazingly using the wrists. It sails over deep square leg for a massive biggie. What an innings this man is playing.
Mohammed Shami returns. 3-0-11-0 are his numbers so far.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Hope squeezes it towards point.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Another slower bouncer! Hope once again goes for the pull but misses out.
26.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower bouncer, executed well by Chahar but this goes over the head of Hope who pulls early. Makes no connection.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Pooran flicks and calls for a couple straightaway. Rahul at deep mid-wicket was quick to the ball and hence just a single.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Pooran slashes hard but misses.
26.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Half century for Pooran. What a shot! Nobody moves! What a gem of a knock he is plying. Short ball on middle, Pooran goes back and flat-bats it for a boundary to the deep mid-wicket fence.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Slower bouncer around off, Hope rolls his wrists to pull it for a single.
25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap this time. Another one which is short and wide outside off, Pooran goes back and pierces the gap through cover and point for a boundary. 16 from the over, another massive one for the visitors.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Pooran looks to cut but makes no connection.
25.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gigantic! Pooran is on the charge. This is some assault from the Windies. Jadeja gives this one a lot of air and pitches in the arc of Pooran. Pooran reaches the pitch of the ball and slams it down the ground for another maximum, his fourth one of the innings.
25.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, cut straight to the fielder.
25.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another one which just goes over and for a maximum. A short ball on middle, Pooran pulls it over deep square leg where Manish Pandey, the sub, tries to catch the ball but it goes over the fence for another maximum