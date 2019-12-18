A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.3 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 388, are 151/3. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, Pooran pulls but gets an inside edge and the ball rolls towards cover for a single.
24.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Hope works it towards the leg side for a single.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Excellent work at mid-wicket by Chahar. Shortish and on middle, Pooran moves across and pulls it firmly. However, Iyer at long on does well to stop the ball and keep it to a single.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Good length ball outside off, Pooran pokes at it to get beaten.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, pushed through cover-point for a single.
24.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just about clears the ropes at long on. A good length ball on middle, Hope slams it over long on for a maximum.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, tapped towards point.
23.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Second of the over and Jadeja will feel like it is insult to injury. A fuller ball on off, Pooran bends down and hammers it over long on fence.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, punched through point for a single.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Dropped! Chahar drops a sitter now. And, the fielding troubles continue to plague India.Jadeja bowls it full and outside off. Pooran once again looks to slam it over the long off fence but ends up slicing it high in the air. Chahar settles himself under the ball and then spills it.
23.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Not from the middle of the bat but half a dozen runs for Pooran. A fuller ball just outside off, Pooran goes for the heave over long off but the ball takes the toe end of the bat. However, it still sails over the fence.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, pulled for a single towards long on.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Hope drills the drive but straight to long off. So, just a single.
22.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, flicked towards square leg.
22.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Connects the slog this time and hammers it over mid-wicket. Yadav gives this one a lot of air and drops it on a fuller length. Hope lines himself and slams the slog sweep over deep mid-wicket.
22.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Hope sits down and slogs but the timing is not right as it goes to deep mid-wicket for a single.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Tosses up and on middle, Hope pushes it towards cover-point.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Hope eases a single through mid off this time.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Pooran tucks it through mid on for a single.
21.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped! Short and wide from Jadeja this time. Pooran crunches it through point for a boundary.
21.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Huge appeal from Pant the bowler there. Massive one. Pant cannot believe it. The umpire calls it wide, after waiting for the review to die down. This pitches and spins down the leg side. Pooran flicks but misses out.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off again, Pooran cuts but finds the fielder again.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, cut to Pooran at point.
21.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliantly timed! Full ball on middle, Pooran skips down the track and hammers it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
20.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! It indeed is! This is a leg spinner from Kuldeep, it lands around middle and then turns back in. Hope looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal and the umpire shakes his head. India review. Replays roll in and they show that it is going down leg. India lose their only review.
A huge shout for an LBW but not given! India review. It seems to be going down leg.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Brings out the sweep shot and it is hit through square leg for one.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Looks to cut but misses! Shorter and turning away. Pooran goes hard at it but does not connect.
20.3 overs (0 Run) The googly now on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
20.2 overs (0 Run) A swing and a miss! Slower through the air and outside off, Pooran looks to go over the off side but is beaten by the hint of away turn.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air and on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.