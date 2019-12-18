Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.1 overs, India are 146/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on off, Rahul pushes it towards point off the back foot.
2nd ODI, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, Dec 18, 2019
IND387/5 (50.0)92%Winning %
WI3/0 (1.4)8%
West Indies need 385 runs in 290 balls at 7.96 rpo
- Evin Lewis1 (4)
- Shai Hope1 (6)
- Deepak Chahar 0/0 (1)
- Shardul Thakur 2/0 (0.4)
24.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, tucked towards long on for a single towards mid on.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish around off, punched towards mid off.
24.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor line from Cottrell and he is punished! Short and down the leg side, Rohit moves and pulls it to deep square leg fence for a boundary.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven to deep cover for a single.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one on middle, 107.2 kph. Rohit though waits and looks to nudge it towards the leg side. It hits the handle of the bat and goes towards short fine leg for a single.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, pushed towards cover-point for a single.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle Rahul pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
23.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! A good length ball outside off. Rahul goes for the cut but finds thick outside edge. It flies past the wicket keeper and goes to the fence behind him.
23.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, worked towards the leg side for a single.
23.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delicate! A short of a length ball outside off. Poor delivery with the third man fielder in the circle. Rohit just guides it to the right of the short third man fielder and into the fence.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball just outside off, Rohit pushes it towards cover-point.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball around off, punched towards mid off off the back foot.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on middle, tapped towards cover off the back foot.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Rohit stays on the back foot and runs it down to third man for a single.
22.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good length ball on off, Rohit looks to go downtown straight. As he does it, one hand comes off the handle but he still manages to get enough power behind the shot to earn another boundary.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, it is defended.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length ball outside off, Rahul taps it through point for a single.
Sheldon Cottrell returns. Hasn't been at his best in this game. 3-0-21-0 are his figures so far.
21.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Helped to the deep square leg fence for his 43rd half ton. A short of a length ball down leg. Rohit swivels and pulls it gently to the deep square leg fence. Gets a thumps up from skipper. With 29 overs to go, can the duo convert this into massive tons?
21.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Rohit goes towards the log side to make room, he does so but can only push it towards point.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length again, pushed through cover-point for a single.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Another ball which is of shortish length and on off. Rahul pushes it towards cover off the back foot. As he played that shot, one hand came off the handle of the bat.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Takes the pace off from this one and beats Rahul. It is slightly short and just outside off. Rahul is early in his pull as he misses to get bat on the ball.
21.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Short and wide to start with from Paul. Rahul goes on the back foot and smashes it through point once again for another boundary.
Keemo Paul is back for his second spell.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball just outside off, Rahul pushes it towards cover-point and takes a single.
20.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the off side this time. Short and wide outside off, Rahul hangs on the back foot and slaps it through point to get consecutive boundaries.
20.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely flicked! Full ball on middle, Rahul flicks it to the deep square leg fence. He is looking in brilliant touch.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, flicked for a single.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish just around off, blocked towards the off side.
20.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not from the middle of the bat though! A shortish length ball around off, Rohit looks to slam it over long on but fails to time it cleanly. However, the ball goes to the wide long on fence as there is no protection. 100 up for India.