19.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, worked towards square leg.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Hope. Second in a row for him.
19.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, worked towards mid off for a single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Full and middle, pushed towards long off.
19.1 overs (0 Run) On off, it is defended.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up and on middle, Pooran comes forward and defends it out. 3 from the over.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, pushed to Kohli at covers.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Hope strokes it through mid on for a run. Moves to 48.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Pooran punches it through point for a run.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, Pooran looks to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes towards gully where the fielder does well to stop the single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air on middle and leg, Hope tucks it behind square leg for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut through point by Hope. They thought for the second but Jadhav was quick at the ball in the deep.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Full around off, Hope drives well but can't beat Rohit at covers.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter one and on off, pushed back to the bowler.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Fires it on middle, Pooran looks to defend but the ball takes the inner part of the bat and goes towards deep square leg for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Hope pushes it towards cover-point and takes a run.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Pooran tucks it through mid on for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Pooran gets in position and sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a single. He is off the mark with that.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten first up. Lovely bowling. Pitches this one around off gets it to turn away as Pooran pokes at it, only to get beaten.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on the pads, Hope nudges it towards mid-wicket and calls for a quick single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, it is defended back to the bowler.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Gives this a lot of air on and lands it on middle, Hope looks to defend but the ball goes off the outside edge towards gully.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Hope comes forward and blocks it.
Nicholas Pooran is in at 5.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! That is a gem of a delivery from Jadeja to get the better of Chase! A dream delivery for a left arm spinner against a right-hander. Just unplayable. Also, it is so difficult to adjust to the turn on the pace at which Jadeja is bowling. This is flatter and around leg, Chase goes back and looks to defend but the ball grips and turns away. It goes past the outside edge and hits the stumps behind. West Indies slip further.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, it is kept out.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on off, Chase hits it down to long off and gets to the other end.
15.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. The batsmen have run through for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
15.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.