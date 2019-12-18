A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.4 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 388, are 85/2. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
14.6 overs (0 Run) It seems to be the googly on middle, Hope looks to drive but it goes off the outer half towards point.
Live Score
14.5 overs (0 Run) Gives it a lot of air and lands it outside off, Hope keeps it out.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Very full now and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
14.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, Chase keeps it out again.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball and on off, Chase prods forward and defends it onto the ground.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Straightaway looks to go after Kuldeep! He brings out the sweep shot to this very full ball on off, it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
Kuldeep Yadav to bowl. A slip in place.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Now pushes this down to long off for one. Good batting.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over with the turn! That is some shot from Hope. This is tossed up on off by Jadeja. Hope stays leg side of the delivery and lofts it over covers for a boundary.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, this is eased down to long off for one.
13.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Chase keeps it out.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Hope stays back and tries to block, it goes off the outer half towards short third man for one.
Roston Chase walks in next.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) RUN OUT! Brilliant, brilliant from Iyer! Wow! That is actually majestic to be honest. That stop and then the throw. Outstanding. Take a bow, young man. Did it with the bat early on and now with the ball. Jadeja bowls a short ball outside off, Hetmyer cuts it through point. It seems a certain boundary but Iyer from cover-point hares after it. He does not give up, slides and pushes it back in just before the ball crosses the ropes. The batters take two by then. They go for the third. Iyer gets back to his feet quickly, comes back into the field, picks the ball up and throws it to the bowler. Jadeja collects it and dislodges the bails at his end. Hetmyer is well short. Huge wicket this, we saw in the last game how destructive Hetmyer can be. West Indies in big trouble now. 315 more needed in 221 balls.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) A little too straight, this is worked through mid-wicket and two is taken.
12.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Hope looks to pull but it hits the pad and goes to the keeper.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over long on! That is powered! Slightly shorter in length and on off, Hope powers it over mid on and it carries over the long on fence. A welcome biggie.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Hope strokes it once again to the man at mid off.
12.2 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side, this is hit nicely to mid off.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, pushed towards cover.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On off and middle and on a fuller length, Hetmyer pushes it trough mid on for a single to get off the mark.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Good stop from the point fielder! Another shortish ball outside off, Hetmyer cuts but can't beat the point fielder who dives to his right and saves a certain boundary.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Another one on middle and short, Hetmyer blocks off the back foot.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Fires this one outside off, Hetmyer cuts but finds point fielder.
11.1 overs (0 Run) He starts with a slower one around off, Hetmyer looks to drive but it goes back to Jadeja off the inner half of the bat.
Shimron Hetmyer, the centurion from the last game joins Hope. The two added a brilliant stand to win the first ODIs for the Windies. Can they do another similar stand and help West Indies take the series? Here's Jadeja.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Lewis departs! Shardul rolls his wrists and bangs it short around off, Lewis goes for the pull but gets a top edge. There's a lot of height but no distance. It goes towards deep square leg where Iyer settles himself and takes the catch easily.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on middle, probably a slower one. Lewis looks to pull but gets a a bottom edge.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Full and wide outside off, Lewis throws his bat to drive but it takes the outside edge and flies to the third man fence.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Bumper but way over and down the leg side. Called wide for the height.
10.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, it is defended back to the bowler.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish around off again, Lewis punches it nicely but finds cover again.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Good length around off, Lewis goes on the back foot and defends it towards cover.