14.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
Live Score
14.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Rahul drives with straight bat past the bowler. Rohit who is probably ventured out of the crease returns to his crease with a dive. Rahul is off the blocks for the single but seeing Rohit on the floor returns.The fielder from mid off fires a throw and hits at the striker's end but Rahul was in.
14.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rohit tucks it towards deep square leg for a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, tapped towards point.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Joseph gets little closer on the off pole and then makes it shape away from Rohit who is on the back foot to drive. Gets beaten.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! Good length ball outside off, Rohit drives it on the up and over the leaping point fielder for a boundary.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Rahul turns it towards mid-wicket.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Another ball on middle, Rohit pushes this one towards long on for a run.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, tucked towards long on for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, tapped towards backward point for a single. Slight hesitation around this run as both were ball-watching initially.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length ball on middle, pushed through mid on for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full and off, Rohit eases a single through mid off.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Rohit works it towards the leg side and takes a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Another back of a length ball, Rohit pushes it towards point.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, tapped towards short third man.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pulled away! Short of a length ball down the leg side. Rohit just gives it a direction and it flies over the fine leg fence. There was a fielder positioned but it went sailing over him. First biggie from Rohit's bat.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball on middle, Sharma hops and blocks it on the pitch on the leg side.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Good start form Joseph. A loose shot from the Indian opener though. A fuller length ball outside off, Rohit drives but the ball shapes away and beats the outside edge.
Another change! Alzarri Joseph is into the attack.
11.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, worked towards mid-wicket.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, pushed towards point off the back foot.
11.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, turned towards the leg side.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Misfield and a run. A full ball around off, Rohit drives it past the diving mid off fielder for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter on the pads, Rahul flicks it to long on for a single.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Uppish but wide of the point fielder. A flighted ball outside off, Rahul cuts it towards third man for a couple of runs.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Rahul punches it through cover-point for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball around off, this time it Rohit's turn to run it down towards third man for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, Rahul cuts it nicely but only a single as the third man fielder runs to his right to field.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Sharma punches it to deep cover for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish length around off, Rahul runs it down towards third man for a single.
4 fielders can stay outside the 30-yard ring now. The West Indies will be looking to minimize the damage.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, tapped through point for a single.