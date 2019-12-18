Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 388, are 29/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Good slower one! Full and outside off, Lewis swings but misses it completely. A dot to end but this is a decent start for the visitors. They are going at almost 6 per over without taking any risks.
4.5 overs (0 Run) A good short one outside off, Lewis ducks under it.
4.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked towards mid on for one. Good batting, follows the boundary with a single.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delightful, extremely pleasing to the eye! Fuller and on off, Hope leans into the stroke and just creams it through extra over. You need not run for those.
4.2 overs (0 Run) A short one and on off, Hope initially looks to pull but then bails out.
4.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side around off, Lewis pushes it to covers.
3.6 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the middle pole, kept out.
3.6 overs (1 Run) A shorter one and down the leg side, Hope looks to flick but misses. A muted appeal from the Indians but nothing.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Very wide outside off, Hope is guilty of going too hard at it but ends up chopping it on the off side.
3.4 overs (0 Run) One more fuller ball around off, it shapes away, Hope strokes it to mid on.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and on off, Hope strokes it nicely but to mid off.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely placement! Little bit of width on offer outside off, Hope just gets bat to ball and guides it through the gap between point and covers for a boundary.
3.1 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side and tailing back in from outside off, Lewis looks to drive but it goes off the inner half towards wide mid on for one.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The last ball spoils the over! A good one for West Indies, 7 from it. A little too straight again, Hope gets the flick right off the middle through mid-wicket and a boundary results.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Hope guides it towards backward point.
2.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, this is worked towards mid-wicket and a run is taken.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Very straight, this is worked behind square on the leg side for a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, Hope stays back and keeps it out.
2.1 overs (1 Run) A good shot but only for a run! Shorter and on the body, Lewis pulls it nicely but the fielder in the deep in the leg side is squarer. A single towards deep backward square leg.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as this is worked towards the man at square leg.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary in the chase! A poor ball this! On the pads, Lewis works it very fine on the leg side and it races to the fine leg fence.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Inside edge saves the batter! This is slightly fuller, it starts on off and then curls back in. Lewis looks to play it with a straight bat but gets an inside edge onto the pads. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Hope is off the mark now! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, it is worked towards square leg.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Almost! An inswinger to begin with by Thakur. It is slightly shorter. Lewis look to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads. The ball rolls beside the wicket. The batters go for a run. It is a race between Hope and Thakur. The latter gets to the ball and has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Had he hit, it would have been very close.
Shardul Thakur to bowl from the other end with the second new ball. He has been picked in the team for this game. Can he make an impact?
0.6 over (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Hope makes another leave. Excellent first over from Chahar, a maiden. Should've had a wicket to his name but not to be.
0.5 over (0 Run) Wide outside off, Hope lets it be.
0.4 over (0 Run) Shortish around off, punched towards cover.
0.3 over (0 Run) DROPPED! KL Rahul, the centurion spills it down. A simple regulation chance for Rahul but he cannot hold on. A fuller length ball just outside off, Hope goes for the drive but gets a thick outside edge which goes towards Rahul. He moves towards his right. The ball comes right in and then goes out. He juggles to take in the second attempt but fails to do so. Chance for dismissing Hope for a golden duck goes abegging. How costly will this be?
0.2 over (1 Run) Good length and on middle, Lewis looks to pull but gets hit high on the pads. The ball rolls towards short fine leg for a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Chahar starts with a good length ball outside off, Lewis lets it be.
We are back for the run chase! The Indian players are out on the field. The West Indian openers, Shai Hope, the centurion of the last game, and Evin Lewis, the man who missed out the first game due to injury, walk out to the middle. Deepak Chahar to start for the hosts. One slip for the left-handed Lewis. Here we go...