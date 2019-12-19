Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the third and final One-day International between India and the West Indies, to be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Navdeep Saini will replace him in the squad. The 27-year-old fast bowler suffered a back injury in the second ODI in Vizag on Wednesday. India lost the series opener by eight wickets in Chennai but bounced back in the subsequent match to level the three-match series with an emphatic 107-run victory.

UPDATE: Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the 3rd @Paytm #INDvWI ODI. Navdeep Saini replaces him.



"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Navdeep Saini as replacement for the injured Deepak Chahar for the third match of the ongoing Paytm ODI series against West Indies," the BCCI said in a release on Thursday.

"Deepak felt mild pain in his lower back following the second ODI played in Vizag on Wednesday. The BCCI medical team examined him and has suggested that the fast bowler needs some rest in order to fully recover. He has thus been ruled out of the final ODI," the release read further.

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini.