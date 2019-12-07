India pulled off their highest successful run-chase in the first T20 International in Hyderabad and have their eyes set on securing the three-match T20 International by winning the second T20I, to be played in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. India opted to bowl in the opening match on Friday but their bowlers couldn't stop the West Indies from reaching a formidable total of 207/5. However, captain Virat Kohli led by example and scored an unbeaten knock of 94 runs to help India chase down a tough target with eight balls to spare.

While Kohli hogged all the limelight for his impressive batting show, dismal performances from Indian bowlers and fielders came up as a matter of concern.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the most successful bowler with two wickets but he conceded 36 runs in four overs.

Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar claimed a wicket each in the West Indies innings.

Chahar was the most expensive bowler as he ended his four-over spell at an economy of 14. Sundar wasn't too economical either as he conceded 34 runs in three overs.

All-rounder Shivam Dube conceded 13 runs in the only over he bowled in Hyderabad.

In the field, Sundar, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul were among those who dropped easy catches.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh slammed India's sloppy fielders in a tweet, saying: "India very poor on the field today! Young guns reacting a bit late on the ball! Too much cricket. Let's get these runs come on lads."

Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer were the only batsmen to get dismissed for a single digit score in Hyderabad.

Kohli top-scored for India with 94 runs off 50 balls, including six boundaries and as many sixes, while KL Rahul chipped in with a 40-ball 62.

Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant tried his best to put up an impressive show but managed 18 runs off nine balls, thanks to two sixes.

The West Indies, on the other hand, aren't much worried going into the second T20I. Visiting captain Kieron Pollard heaped praise on his batsmen but asked for more "discipline" from his bowlers to level the series.

"I think we batted pretty well. We scored above 200 runs which more often than not you take that. But discipline in bowling and execution let us down tonight," Pollard said at the post-match press conference on Friday night.

"We gave 23 extras, 14 or 15 of those wide deliveries, so when you look at that, those were extra balls and extra overs. When you give a class team like India these many extra deliveries, you are destined for trouble.

"No balls are something we stress on in terms of non-negotiable and we bowled a couple of them tonight. It's something we need to look on."

Shimron Hetmyer had top-scored for the West Indies with 56 runs off 41 balls, while Evin Lewis and Pollard contributed with 40 and 37 runs respectively.

The third and final match of the T20I series will be played in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Denesh Ramdin, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Khary Pierre, Lendl Simmons, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams.

The match starts 7 pm IST.