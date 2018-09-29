Rohit Sharma missed out on a spot in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against the Windies. Virat Kohli will be leading India while Ajinkya Rahane will be his deputy. As soon as the Test squad was announced, former India captain Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to express his displeasure at not seeing Rohit's name in the squad. Dubbing Rohit's performance in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2018 as "exceptional", the former India captain said that he "gets surprised, every time I don't see your name in the Test team".

Great win Rohit and the team @ImRo45 ..u were exceptional...I get surprised every time I don't see ur name in the test team ..it's not far away .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 29, 2018

Rohit Sharma played his last Test against South Africa in January earlier this year.

Since the three-match Test series against South Africa, India have played Test matches against Afghanistan and England. While India won the one-off Test against Afghanistan, they lost the five-match series 1-4 against England.

In the first two matches against South Africa, Rohit registered scores of 10, 11, 10 and 47, which in turn saw him being dropped for the third Test.

After losing the first two Tests at Cape Town and Centurion, India managed to record a 63-run victory at Johannesburg.

Apart from Rohit, who led India to their seventh Asia Cup title in UAE, opener Shikhar Dhawan was also dropped for the series against the Windies after a string of dismal performances in the England series.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal were included in the squad for the two-Test series at home against the touring Windies side.

The Indian fast bowling department will be led by Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav with Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar being rested.

The first India vs Windies Test will start on October 4 while the second begins on October 12.

After the completion of the Test series, India will host the Windies for a five-match ODI series followed by a three-match T20I series.

Indian team for the Windies Tests: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R shwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

