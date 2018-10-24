 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Is A Modern Day Great, Says Jonty Rhodes

Updated: 24 October 2018 10:36 IST

Jonty Rhodes showered the ultimate praise on Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Is A Modern Day Great, Says Jonty Rhodes
Virat Kohli is in sublime form with the bat especially in the limited-overs format © AFP

Jonty Rhodes, former South African cricketer, is one of the best fielders the game has ever produced. Jonty Rhodes always had a soft corner for India. On Tuesday, Jonty Rhodes showered the ultimate praise on Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. Jonty Rhodes called Virat Kohli a modern day great. "I am just blown away by his conversion rates and his sheer consistency. He is certainly a modern day great. The sheer determination to keep winning games for India makes him a special cricketer", he told Sportstar Live.

Kohli's skills with the bat is there for all to see. He is breaking batting records at will and accumulating runs as if it is a walk in the park. Currently leading the Indian side against the Windies, Kohli scored a fantastic century in the first ODI on Sunday. If Kohli manages to score another 81 runs in the remaining four ODIs against the Windies, he will become the fastest to 10,000 ODI runs in terms of innings. 

The current record is held by batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who took 259 innings and it seems Kohli is very much in the scheme of things to overtake him in the ongoing Windies tour itself. Kohli has played 204 innings so far and if he achieves this, he will become the 5th Indian to reach the 10,000-run mark in ODIs.

Kohli is already having a breathtaking 2018 in terms of runs. With 889 ODI runs, Kohli might not be the top run-getter this year but he has taken just 10 matches to reach there. The Indian captain currently sits in fourth place in the ODI scoring charts in 2018.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jonty Rhodes Cricket India vs West Indies 2018
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jonty Rhodes called Virat Kohli a modern day great
  • Virat Kohli has been scoring runs at will in all the formats of the game
  • He is currently leading the Indian side against the Windies
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Is Not Human, Says Bangladesh Cricketer Tamim Iqbal
Virat Kohli Is Not Human, Says Bangladesh Cricketer Tamim Iqbal
India vs West Indies: Ambati Rayudu Says
India vs West Indies: Ambati Rayudu Says 'Not Under Pressure' At Number Four Slot
Jason Holder Demands Disciplined Bowling Effort From Windies
Jason Holder Demands Disciplined Bowling Effort From Windies
India vs West Indies: BCCI Names Unchanged 12-Man Squad For Second ODI In Vizag
India vs West Indies: BCCI Names Unchanged 12-Man Squad For Second ODI In Vizag
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.