Indian batsman Karun Nair's exclusion from the home Tests against the Windies has sparked a debate over team selection. Commenting on the debate, India captain Virat Kohli said that the selection process is not his job. "Selection is not my job. As a team, we are doing what we are supposed to. Everyone should be aware of their respective jobs," Kohli said. Nair, only the second Indian to score a Test triple-century, was picked in the original squad for the England series but did not make it to the playing XI for the entire series.

"Selectors have already spoken about it and it is not my place to say. There are selectors doing their job," Kohli further added.

"You can conveniently merge everything and make it a circle where everyone is doing their job and not focusing on what people are saying on the outside," the Indian captain remarked.

Earlier, chief selector MSK Prasad had said that Nair was spoken to at length over his omission.

"I personally spoke to Karun soon after the selection of the Test team against the West Indies and also told the ways to make a comeback. The selection committee is very very clear with regard to the communication process," Nair had said.

Nair last featured in a Test match for India against Australia in March 2017.

However, Prasad said that the only way forward for Nair is to keep playing domestic and India A matches and get runs under his belt.

Meanwhile, Kohli in the pre-match conference said that youngsters would be given plenty of opportunities in Tests to showcase their talent confidently.

(With agency inputs)