India vs West Indies: Lokesh Rahul Flops With The Bat Again, Twitter Roasts Him

Indian batsman KL Rahul yet again failed to grab his chance as his slump in form continued in the second Test against West Indies in Hyderabad on Saturday. The ongoing home series against the Windies was an opportunity for the Indian batsmen to make amends for their lack of form in the tough away England series. However, with scores of 0 and 4 in both Tests, KL Rahul seems to have blown away his chance to cement his place in the Indian squad in the ongoing Test, KL Rahul could not gauge Windies skipper Jason Holder's delivery and was clean bowled for 4 runs. Social media was livid with his batting performance and their anger was visible on Twitter.

If God gives you Rahul, make it Rahul Dravid not KL Rahul — Mohan Gutta (@Mohan9999999) October 13, 2018

Its clear that KL Rahul is having some technical issues in his batting. What is Sanjay Bangar doing? Just giving throw downs ? #INDvWI — Shashi Naik (@Shashinaik6794) October 13, 2018

I want someone in my life who trust me the same way Virat and Management trust KL Rahul#INDvWI — Aparna (@AppyFizzzzzzz) October 13, 2018

KL Rahul is the next big thing in cricket, seriously ???

You must be kidding...

He's jus over rated shit — Vinod Basnure (@imVB45) October 13, 2018

Kl Rahul in 2018 (Test Matches)



Match - 10

Innings - 17

Runs - 387

Avg - 22.76



Have we ever seen this kind of surreal backing in Indian Test Team till date ?@klrahul11 @BCCI @vikrantgupta73 @cricketaakash #INDvWI — Harshit Agrawal (@imrealharshit) October 13, 2018

His fellow teammate Prithvi Shaw grabbed his chance with open arms after hitting back-to-back 50+ scores in the series against West Indies. He scored a brilliant century (134) on his Test debut earlier in the first game at Rajkot. He continued his form with the bat after hitting his maiden Test fifty against West Indies in the second Test.

After winning the toss in Hyderabad, Windies got 311 runs on board in the first innings. Riding on a brilliant century by Roston Chase (106) and captain Holder's fiery fifty (52) helped the visiting side post a decent total. Pacer Umesh Yadav was the star for India taking his career-best Test bowling figures of 6/88 to bundle out the visitors on the second day of the Test.

The Windies has succumbed to a humiliating inning and 272-run defeat at the hands of India in the first Test at Rajkot.