India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies: Lokesh Rahul Flops With The Bat Again, Twitter Roasts Him

Updated: 13 October 2018 13:15 IST

KL Rahul faced the wrath of angry fans on social media.

KL Rahul failed to reach double figures in the ongoing Test series against West Indies © AFP

Indian batsman KL Rahul yet again failed to grab his chance as his slump in form continued in the second Test against West Indies in Hyderabad on Saturday. The ongoing home series against the Windies was an opportunity for the Indian batsmen to make amends for their lack of form in the tough away England series. However, with scores of 0 and 4 in both Tests, KL Rahul seems to have blown away his chance to cement his place in the Indian squad in the ongoing Test, KL Rahul could not gauge Windies skipper Jason Holder's delivery and was clean bowled for 4 runs. Social media was livid with his batting performance and their anger was visible on Twitter.

His fellow teammate Prithvi Shaw grabbed his chance with open arms after hitting back-to-back 50+ scores in the series against West Indies. He scored a brilliant century (134) on his Test debut earlier in the first game at Rajkot. He continued his form with the bat after hitting his maiden Test fifty against West Indies in the second Test.

After winning the toss in Hyderabad, Windies got 311 runs on board in the first innings. Riding on a brilliant century by Roston Chase (106) and captain Holder's fiery fifty (52) helped the visiting side post a decent total. Pacer Umesh Yadav was the star for India taking his career-best Test bowling figures of 6/88 to bundle out the visitors on the second day of the Test.

The Windies has succumbed to a humiliating inning and 272-run defeat at the hands of India in the first Test at Rajkot.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Lokesh Rahul Cricket India vs West Indies 2018
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • KL Rahul yet again flopped with the bat for India in this series
  • Fans were livid at KL Rahul for his lack of technique against the Windies
  • His teammate Prithvi Shaw has been in terrific form with the bat
Advertisement

