India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies: Umesh Yadav Takes Career-Best Test Bowling Figures

Updated: 13 October 2018 10:44 IST

Umesh Yadav's six-wicket haul helped India dismiss West Indies for 311 runs in their first innings of the second Test at Hyderabad.

Umesh Yadav starred with the ball for India against West Indies © Twitter

Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India as the pacer picked up his career-best Test bowling figures (6/88) on Saturday. Umesh Yadav's six-wicket haul helped India dismiss West Indies for 311 runs in their first innings of the second Test at Hyderabad. Umesh Yadav's bowling figures was the13th best figures for an Indian pacer at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. With these figures, he also went past former India speedster Zaheer Khan's 4/69 against New Zealand in 2010 in the best figures for a pacer at the Hyderabad venue. Umesh also became the first Indian pacer to pick six wickets in an innings at home since Javagal Srinath's 6/45 vs NZ in Mohali in 1999.

Umesh took the wickets of Shai Hope (36), Roston Chase (106), Shane Dowrich (30), Jason Holder (52), Devendra Bishoo (2) and Shannon Gabriel (0). He was ably supported by fellow teammate and spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep returned with bowling figures of 3/85. 

Umesh made his Test debut against the same opponents in Delhi in 2011 where he took two wickets.

Chase brought up his fourth Test century earlier in the second day but his stay was curtailed by Umesh. He was clean bowled by the fiery Indian pacer for 106 runs.

Windies lost the first Test by innings and 272 runs at Rajkot. Windies first innings total of 311 in the second Test has put the match in the balance as they look to salvage this game to prevent a 2-match series whitewash.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Umesh Yadav Cricket India vs West Indies 2018
Highlights
  • Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India
  • India dismissed West Indies for 311 runs in their first innings
  • Umesh made his Test debut against the same opponents in Delhi in 2011
