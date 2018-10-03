 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies, 1st Test, Rajkot: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 03 October 2018 14:31 IST

The first Test between India and West Indies will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Virat Kohli and his team will look to overcome the West Indies team in the first Test © AFP

Indian cricketers are looking to regain their confidence in the longer format as they look for some morale-boosting wins against the West Indies from Thursday. The number one ranked Test team and the winners of recently-concluded Asia Cup start as favourites against the eighth-ranked West Indies in the series of two Tests, five one-day internationals  (ODIs) and three Twenty20 (T20) games. The long series will start with the two-match Test series, beginning October 4 to 8 in Rajkot, which will be followed by the second Test starting October 12 in Hyderabad. The five-match ODI series will begin from October 21. The second, third, fourth and fifth ODI will be played October 24 in Indore, October 27 in Pune, October 29 in Mumbai and November 1 in Thiruvananthapuram respectively. The 3 T20Is will be played on November 4, November 6 and November 11. (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

When will the India vs West Indies, 1st Test match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 1st Test match will be played on October 4, 2018.

Where will the India vs West Indies, 1st Test match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 1st Test match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

What time does India vs West Indies, 1st Test match begin?

The day's play will begin at 9.30 AM IST. Toss to take place at 9 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs West Indies, 1st Test match?

The India vs West Indies, 1st Test match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs West Indies, 1st Test match?

The India vs West Indies, 1st Test match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Highlights
  • India take on West Indies in the first Test on Thursday
  • India recently won the Asia Cup 2018 against Bangladesh
  • Virat Kohli will be leading the Indian team against West Indies
