 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

Rishabh Pant Set To Make Debut As India Announce Team For 1st ODI vs Windies

Updated: 20 October 2018 14:14 IST

Rishabh Pant is in line to make his ODI debut with India announce the XII for the first match against the Windies on Sunday.

Rishabh Pant Set To Make Debut As India Announce Team For 1st ODI vs Windies
Rishabh Pant is set to make his ODI debut in the first of the five-match series vs the Windies. © AFP

Rishabh Pant is in line to make his One-day international (ODI) debut as India announced their team for the first ODI against Windies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. According to the team sheet tweeted by the official BCCI handle, Pant will play as a specialist batsman with MS Dhoni taking his customary role behind the stumps. However, there was no such luck for young fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed, who was named as the 12th man with India going in with two specialist seamers and three spinners.

-- Tweet --

Pant has made a great start to life as a Test cricketer following his debut against England in Trent Bridge and will be hoping for more of the same in the 50-over format. He scored his maiden century in only his third Test that India lost to England at The Oval.

In the Test series against the Windies, Pant was the joint-third-highest run-getter with 184 runs in the two Tests at an average of 92, exactly the same as captain Kohli. The 21-year-old's strike-rate of 84.40 was only bettered by Prithvi Shaw.

After impressing in the Asia Cup 2018 in United Arab Emirates and the Test series against the Windies, Ravindra Jadeja holds onto his place in the playing XI.

However, there was no place for KL Rahul or Manish Pandey as captain Virat Kohli and the team management continue to put their faith in Ambati Rayudu.

Rayudu scored 175 runs in six matches in the Asia Cup 2018 at an average of 43.75 with two half-centuries to his name. The omission of Rahul will once again be a point of contention with many fans and pundits calling for his inclusion in the ODI playing XI.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Rishabh Pant Ambati Rayudu MS Dhoni Lokesh Rahul Manish Pandey Ravindra Jadeja India vs West Indies 2018 India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rishabh Pant in line to make his ODI debut
  • Rishabh Pant named in XII for 1st ODI vs Windies
  • India face Windies in the 1st ODI in Guwahati on Sunday
Related Articles
Virat Kohli And Team India Gear Up For 1st ODI vs Windies With A Game Of Keepy-Uppy
Virat Kohli And Team India Gear Up For 1st ODI vs Windies With A Game Of Keepy-Uppy
Virat Kohli Hints At Choosing Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant For Australia Tour
Virat Kohli Hints At Choosing Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant For Australia Tour
Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant Move Up In ICC Test Rankings
Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant Move Up In ICC Test Rankings
Rishabh Pant Surpasses MS Dhoni In This Batting Record
Rishabh Pant Surpasses MS Dhoni In This Batting Record
Watch: Virat Kohli Gesticulates Animatedly To Rouse Hyderabad Crowd During India vs West Indies 2nd Test
Watch: Virat Kohli Gesticulates Animatedly To Rouse Hyderabad Crowd During India vs West Indies 2nd Test
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.