India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Score: India Aim To Sweep T20I Series In Dharamsala
India vs Sri Lanka 2022 3rd T20I Ind vs SL T20I Live Score Updates: Team India will be looking to clean sweep the T20I series 3-0 against Sri Lanka after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead with a seven-wicket victory in the second T20I in Dharamsala on Saturday. Despite the bowlers going for runs in the middle and death overs, the Indian batters got into the act showcasing a mature display during the chase of 184 runs. Led by the classy Shreyas Iyer, India chased down the target in 17.1 overs and seven wickets in hand. Captain Rohit Sharma will like to extend the winning streak to 12 wins out of 12 as they eye yet another series triumph at home in the format. However, the home side will be without the services of wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan as he was ruled out of the match after sustaining a blow to his head while batting on Saturday. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, can spring in a few surprises in the bowling department for the final match. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi
Sri Lanka Squad: Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kamil Mishara, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Ashian Daniel, Janith Liyanage
India vs Sri Lanka 2022 3rd T20I Live Score Updates From Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium In Dharamsala
The stage is set for the third and final T20I.@Paytm #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/IYTYnhGBAc— BCCI (@BCCI) February 27, 2022