Hello and welcome to the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka from Dharamsala !





Team India will be looking to clinch the T20I series 3-0 against Sri Lanka after taking an unassailable lead post a seven-wicket victory in the second T20I in Dharamsala on Saturday





Despite the bowlers going for runs in the middle and death overs, the Indian batters got into the act showcasing a mature display during the chase of 184 runs





Led by the classy Shreyas Iyer, India chased down the target in 17.1 overs and seven wickets in hand





Captain Rohit Sharma will like to extend the winning streak to 12 wins out of 12 as they eye yet another series triumph at home in the format





However, the home side will be without the services of wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan as he was ruled out of the match after sustaining a blow to his head while batting on Saturday





Sri Lanka, on the other hand, can spring in a few surprises in the bowling department for the final match