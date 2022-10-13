India spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the Player of the Match in the third ODI against South Africa on Tuesday. With figures of 4 for 18, Kuldeep bamboozled the Proteas batters, helping India bundle them out for just 99 runs. After the hosts effortlessly chased down the paltry target in New Delhi, Kuldeep took to Twitter to reflect on the 3-match ODI series. Yuzvendra Chahal, fellow Indian spinner and a good friend of Kuldeep, commented on left-arm wrist-spinner's post.

Kuldeep truly looked on song in the third match of the ODI series. Having bagged a wicket each in the first two ODIs, spinner turned up the heat on Proteas batters in the third and final match of the series.

After the match, Kuldeep tweeted: "A special week with the boys as we overcame the challenges and delivered our best cricket under pressure. A big thanks to the support staff and congratulations everyone on the series win."

Chahal then commented on Kuldeep's post: "Well bowled brother". Kuldeep replied to Kuldeep's comment, "My brother".

Well bowled brother — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) October 11, 2022

My brother — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) October 11, 2022

The bromance between the two spinners who once became central to India's white-ball cricket isn't hidden from anyone. At present, however, Chahal is a regular member of India's T20I and ODI side while Kuldeep is only getting game time when other players are rested.

Promoted

In fact, Chahal is a part of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup while Kuldeep isn't even among the reserves. When the left-arm spinner was asked about the snub, he said: "I am not disappointed about missing out on the World Cup because I am more focused on the process. I am seeing how I can improve match by match. I am not disappointed as the ones who were selected are among the best".

Kuldeep would be hopeful to continue his good form and hopefully be a part of the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup that takes place next year.