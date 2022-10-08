All-rounder Washington Sundar has been roped in to replace Deepak Chahar in India's squad for the remaining two ODIs against South Africa, after the pacer experienced stiffness in his back during the third and final T20I against the same opposition. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the announcement on Saturday, stating that Chahar will report to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and will be monitored by the medical team there. Chahar had not played in the first ODI in Lucknow, which South Africa won.

Chahar is part of the standby list for the 2022 T20 World Cup, and the Indian team management will hope he is fit in time for the marquee event.

With Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the tournament with a back injury, Chahar was in the running to replace the star pacer in the main squad, especially after his impressive performances in the T20Is against South Africa, and with COVID-19 ruling Mohammed Shami out of the T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

The ODI series against South Africa is set to wrap up on Tuesday, with the second ODI scheduled for Sunday.

In the first ODI, South Africa set India a target of 250 in a match reduced to 40 overs per side. Despite half-centuries from Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer, India failed to chase down the target and the visitors took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Chahar was left on the bench for the match, with Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj forming India's pace attack.

India squad for South Africa ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar.